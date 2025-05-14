She Lost 55 Pounds on Ozempic and This Was the Hardest Side Effect to Deal With

Are you on Ozempic or planning on taking it or another similar GLP-1 weight loss drug? There are some side effects to look out for. Karli Sine is a social media influencer who lost 55+ lbs on Semaglutide and is now "microdosing Tirzepatide," she writes in her Instagram bio. In a new social media post, she reveals one of the top side effects of the drug and what to do to fix it. "Let's talk about Fatigue," she says.

What's Happening and Why?

"Fatigue on GLP-1s can come from a few places. First, you're likely eating fewer calories than before (sometimes without even realizing it) so your body is adjusting to that drop in energy intake. Second, blood sugar may dip lower than it's used to…especially if you're used to carb-heavy meals and that can leave you feeling sluggish. Finally, if you're not staying hydrated or getting enough electrolytes, that can compound the fatigue and make even simple tasks feel exhausting," says Sine.

Fatigue Is Temporary

She explains why you are experiencing it. "What's important to remember is that your body is adapting, and fatigue is often temporary while it adjusts to this new metabolic rhythm," she says.

How long does fatigue last? "It's most common in the first 2–4 weeks, but can pop up again if your dose increases or if you're under-eating," she says.

How to Ease Fatigue

Here are her tips for easing fatigue:

Eat small, frequent meals!! Even if you don't feel hungry

Include protein and healthy fats to stabilize energy

Add electrolytes (I LOVE the sugar free Liquid IV, coconut water, or unflavored salt + lemon water)

Get outside and move. Even light activity boosts energy

Make sure your iron and B12 levels are good (especially if you feel wiped)

Fatigue Is Normal

"You are losing a significant amount of weight (especially quickly) And that alone can trigger fatigue. You're also burning through fat stores, shifting hormones, and possibly losing electrolytes, all of which can make your energy dip," she says. "Even if you're doing everything 'right,' your body may hit temporary low-energy phases as it adjusts to this new normal. Think of it like your system recalibrating, your energy will likely return (and even increase!) as your body settles into its healthier set point."