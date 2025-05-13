 Skip to content

He Lost 100 Lbs After Stopping These 5 Eating Out Mistakes

One weight loss coach reveals the biggest dining out faux pas. 
Avatar for Leah Groth
By
Published on May 13, 2025 | 6:45 AM

Are your eating habits at restaurants keeping you from losing weight? Weight loss coach Dusty Young, who shed 100 pounds on his own journey, has cracked the code with a revolutionary approach that's taking social media by storm. In a new social media post, the self-described "recovering fat kid" reveals some of the top misteps people take when dining out. "When I stopped making these 5 restaurant mistakes, losing 100 pounds became way easier," he writes in his post. "Eat out AND lose fat. You can lose fat & still eat out. But the more you do it → The more strategic you have to be. Here's exactly what I changed (and why)."

Treating Every Meal Out Like a Vegas Buffet

The first mistake people make is treating every meal out like a Vegas buffet. "Apps. Drinks. Entree. Dessert. Clean plate. Roll me home. Reality check: It's not one meal that kills progress—it's when every meal turns into a 2,000-3,000 calorie event," he says. "What I do now: Pick ONE extra. Not all of 'em. Keeps me satisfied without needing a forklift to get me outta the restaurant."

10 Foods That Flatten Your Stomach in Just Weeks

Showing up Starving

Another big mistake is showing up to a restaurant when you are starving. "Skipping meals to 'save calories' was the fastest way to black out & crush 4 baskets of bread before the meal even started. Just like you shouldn't go grocery shopping hungry—same rule applies here," says Young. "What I do now: Still eat during the day—but load up on protein + fiber. Keeps calories lower, cravings in check, & me acting like a human, not a wild raccoon."

Not Being Prepared

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Dusty Young | Nutrition & Fitness Coach (@dusty.coaches)

Not being prepared is another mistake. "Going in blind was always a disaster. I'd show up with good intentions—but when it was my turn to order? Full panic mode. I'd freeze & just pick whatever sounded good," he says. "What I do now: Glance at the menu before I go. Pick a couple options that sound good & align with my goals. Walk in ready—not scrambling."

Feeling Like You Have to Clean Your Plate

"Feeling like I had to clean my plate," was his fourth mistake. "Restaurant portions are ridiculous. And when you're distracted? It's easy to crush 3 pounds of pasta without even realizing it," he says. "What I do now: Slow down. Be present. Stop when I'm satisfied. Or box half up before I start so future me has lunch tomorrow."

Eating Out Several Times a Week

"Eating out multiple times per week," is mistake five. "Restaurant food is delicious for a reason—butter, oil, sugar, salt, sauces. Sneaky calories everywhere," he says. "What I do now: I still eat out—just less often. And when I do? I show up with a strategy, not hope & vibes."

5 Low-Calorie Restaurant Meals for Your Calorie Deficit

The Bottom Line

Bottom line? "Eating out isn't the problem. Eating out without a plan over & over again? Yeah, that'll stall your progress real quick. Fat-loss isn't about being perfect. It's about being intentional—especially in the environments most likely to trip you up. Restaurants included.

Leah Groth
Leah Groth is a writer for Eat This, Not That! Read more about Leah
Filed Under
More in Weight Loss
  • Dusty Young

    He Lost 100 Lbs After Ditching These 5 Habits

  • Stylish young woman eating healthy salad on a restaurant terrace, feeling happy on a summer day

    5 Low-Calorie Restaurant Meals for Your Calorie Deficit

  • 8 Metabolism-Boosting Breakfast Foods That Prevent Weight Gain 

    8 Metabolism-Boosting Breakfast Foods

  • Close up woman measuring her waistline with measure tape. Weight loss diet session. Woman in sportswear slim fit and firm body shape. Care about eating and workout exercise.

    10 Foods That Help Flatten Your Stomach Fast

  • Young sport woman with tape measure

    5 Morning Habits That Melt Fat All Day Long 

Copyright 2025 Galvanized Media. All Rights Reserved. Eat This Not That is part of the Dotdash Meredith Publishing Family.