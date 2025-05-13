He Lost 100 Lbs After Stopping These 5 Eating Out Mistakes

Are your eating habits at restaurants keeping you from losing weight? Weight loss coach Dusty Young, who shed 100 pounds on his own journey, has cracked the code with a revolutionary approach that's taking social media by storm. In a new social media post, the self-described "recovering fat kid" reveals some of the top misteps people take when dining out. "When I stopped making these 5 restaurant mistakes, losing 100 pounds became way easier," he writes in his post. "Eat out AND lose fat. You can lose fat & still eat out. But the more you do it → The more strategic you have to be. Here's exactly what I changed (and why)."

Treating Every Meal Out Like a Vegas Buffet

The first mistake people make is treating every meal out like a Vegas buffet. "Apps. Drinks. Entree. Dessert. Clean plate. Roll me home. Reality check: It's not one meal that kills progress—it's when every meal turns into a 2,000-3,000 calorie event," he says. "What I do now: Pick ONE extra. Not all of 'em. Keeps me satisfied without needing a forklift to get me outta the restaurant."

Showing up Starving

Another big mistake is showing up to a restaurant when you are starving. "Skipping meals to 'save calories' was the fastest way to black out & crush 4 baskets of bread before the meal even started. Just like you shouldn't go grocery shopping hungry—same rule applies here," says Young. "What I do now: Still eat during the day—but load up on protein + fiber. Keeps calories lower, cravings in check, & me acting like a human, not a wild raccoon."

Not Being Prepared

Not being prepared is another mistake. "Going in blind was always a disaster. I'd show up with good intentions—but when it was my turn to order? Full panic mode. I'd freeze & just pick whatever sounded good," he says. "What I do now: Glance at the menu before I go. Pick a couple options that sound good & align with my goals. Walk in ready—not scrambling."

Feeling Like You Have to Clean Your Plate

"Feeling like I had to clean my plate," was his fourth mistake. "Restaurant portions are ridiculous. And when you're distracted? It's easy to crush 3 pounds of pasta without even realizing it," he says. "What I do now: Slow down. Be present. Stop when I'm satisfied. Or box half up before I start so future me has lunch tomorrow."

Eating Out Several Times a Week

"Eating out multiple times per week," is mistake five. "Restaurant food is delicious for a reason—butter, oil, sugar, salt, sauces. Sneaky calories everywhere," he says. "What I do now: I still eat out—just less often. And when I do? I show up with a strategy, not hope & vibes."

The Bottom Line

Bottom line? "Eating out isn't the problem. Eating out without a plan over & over again? Yeah, that'll stall your progress real quick. Fat-loss isn't about being perfect. It's about being intentional—especially in the environments most likely to trip you up. Restaurants included.