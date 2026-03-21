6 Best Shredded Cheeses Made Without Cellulose or Anti-Caking Agents

Many shredded cheeses contain anti-caking agents, but these seven brands are made without them.

There are lots of shredded cheese options at your local grocery store, but some might be better for you than others. Many shredded cheeses are made with cellulose or anti-caking agents. What is cellulose? “Cellulose is a naturally occurring plant fiber found in fruits, vegetables, and other plant foods. In shredded cheese, it’s typically derived from wood pulp or plant fibers and used in very small amounts to prevent shreds from clumping. It’s considered safe by the FDA and passes through the body as insoluble fiber, meaning it isn’t digested,” explains Tara Collingwood, MS, RDN, CSSD, LD/N, ACSM-CPT, a Board Certified Sports Dietitian and co-author of the Flat Belly Cookbook for Dummies. Anti-caking agents are ingredients added to prevent foods (like shredded cheese) from sticking together. Common examples include cellulose, potato starch, or calcium sulfate. “They help maintain texture and convenience but don’t add nutritional value,” she says. “Ingredients like cellulose or starch in shredded cheese are safe and used in tiny amounts for functionality, not nutrition. The bigger nutritional considerations are still saturated fat, sodium, and portion size, regardless of whether a cheese contains anticaking agents or not.” If you want to avoid them, here are 7 of the best shredded cheeses made without cellulose or anti-caking agents.

Raw Farm Shredded Cheddar

Raw Farm Shredded Cheddar is truly raw, with zero cellulose. “Being raw and free of cellulose may appeal to consumers seeking minimal processing. Nutritionally, it’s still a source of saturated fat and sodium, so portion awareness matters,” says Collingwood.

Whole Foods 365 3-Cheese

While cellulose-free, Whole Foods 365 3-Cheese melts perfectly, per customers. “Cellulose-free products may melt more smoothly, but from a nutrition standpoint, the difference is minimal,” Collingwood says.

Tillamook Farmstyle Cut Shreds

Tillamook Farmstyle Cut Shreds, which hails from the Tillamook creamery in Oregon, uses starch, not cellulose. “Functionally similar as an anticaking agent, with negligible nutritional impact given the small amounts used,” Collingwood says.

Miyoko’s Organic Vegan Shreds

Miyoko’s Organic Vegan Shreds is a plant-based option with no wood pulp. “Nutritionally very different from dairy cheese. It has no protein and is higher in added saturated fat (coconut oil) and very little calcium, so it’s not a direct nutritional substitute,” she says.

Organic Valley Thick Cut

Organic Valley Thick Cut is made with minimal starch, offering it a better melt and texture. “As with most cheeses, watch portion size due to calories, saturated fat, and sodium,” Collingwood recommends.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Applegate Naturals Shredded Cheese

Applegate Naturals Shredded Cheese is made with clean and natural ingredients. “That can be appealing, but nutritionally it’s still similar to other cheeses,” Collingwood reminds.