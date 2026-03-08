These American cheese slices are made with real cheese.

American cheese gets a bad reputation, but why? “American cheese is a processed cheese product made from real cheese blended with emulsifiers to create a smooth, meltable texture,” explains Tara Collingwood, MS, RDN, CSSD, LD/N, ACSM-CPT, a Board Certified Sports Dietitian and co-author of the Flat Belly Cookbook for Dummies. To legally be called ‘cheese,’ a product must meet FDA standards for traditional cheese-making. “American cheese falls into a regulated category called ‘pasteurized process cheese,’ which modifies natural cheese for texture and performance,” she adds. It is typically made by blending one or more real cheeses, “often cheddar or Colby,” milk or whey, emulsifying salts, and “sometimes additional ingredients for texture and meltability,” she says. A lot of American cheese is considered a “cheese product” because the structure is altered by emulsifying salts, re-blending, and additional dairy ingredients. What are the best American cheese options? Here are the 7 best American cheese slices made with real cheese.

Sargento Natural American Cheese

Sargento’s ‘Natural’ American is positioned closer to traditional cheese, “so it may contain fewer stabilizers,” says Collingwood. “Nutritionally, it provides protein and calcium, but like most American slices, it also contributes sodium and saturated fat.”

Organic Valley American Cheese

Organic Valley American Cheese are organic dairy-rich slices that taste great. “Organic Valley’s slices use organic dairy, which may appeal to shoppers focused on sourcing. From a nutrition standpoint, the calories, fat, and protein are similar to other American cheeses,” says Collingwood.

Horizon Organic American Cheese

Horizon’s organic version provides comparable protein and calcium to other American cheeses. “The key difference is organic certification rather than a major nutritional shift,” says Collingwood.

Kraft Deli Deluxe American Cheese

Kraft Deli Deluxe American Cheese of Premium rich meltability. Kraft Deli Deluxe often contains more real cheese in the blend, giving it a texture closer to natural cheese. It still contributes saturated fat and sodium, so it’s best enjoyed in moderation.

Boar’s Head American Cheese

Boar’s Head American Cheese is a deli style cheese with a slightly firmer texture “and may offer similar protein to other brands,” says Colingwood. “As with most deli cheeses, sodium content can add up quickly.”

Land O Lakes Sharp American Cheese

Land O Lakes Sharp American Cheese are bold, sharp, creamy slices that shoppers love. “The sharper flavor may reflect a higher proportion of traditional cheese. Nutritionally, it’s comparable to other American slices, providing calcium but also saturated fat and sodium,” says Collingwood.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Tasty American Cheese Singles

Tasty American Cheese Singles offer artisan Wisconsin comfort. “Artisan style singles emphasize flavor and sourcing, but nutritionally, they’re similar to other American cheeses with calcium and protein, along with saturated fat and sodium,” says Collingwood.