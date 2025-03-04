If You Can Hold a Side Plank for This Long, Your Core Is Stronger Than 90% of People

Continuously testing your core stability and strength is one of the most significant fitness measures. The side plank is one of the best movements for this. Unlike crunches and sit-ups that mainly work the front of your abs (your rectus abdominis—the classic six-pack muscles), the side plank fires up your obliques, deep core stabilizers, and even your shoulders and glutes. It's a full-body challenge that reveals whether your core is built for absolute strength and endurance.

So, how long can you hold a side plank? If you can push past a particular mark, your core strength is in the top 10%, setting you apart in sports, lifting, and daily movement. But what's the benchmark for elite core endurance? And how can you improve your hold time? Let's break it down.

7 Simple Daily Exercises To Shrink Hanging Belly Fat

How Long Should You Be Able to Hold a Side Plank?

The side plank tests your core endurance and full-body stability. While plank records exist (the world record for a side plank is over four hours!), most people don't need to hold one that long to prove elite strength. Here's how your side plank time stacks up:

Less than 15 seconds: Your core endurance needs serious work.

Your core endurance needs serious work. 15–30 seconds: A decent hold, but there's room for improvement.

A decent hold, but there's room for improvement. 30–60 seconds: Solid core strength and endurance.

Solid core strength and endurance. 60–90 seconds: Above-average strength, ranking you ahead of most people.

Above-average strength, ranking you ahead of most people. 90+ seconds: You've got elite-level core stability and control.

If you can hold a side plank for more than 90 seconds per side, your core is stronger than 90% of the population—your form and ability to resist fatigue matter as much as raw hold time. Dial in your training to perfect technique and take your strength to the next level.

Why the Side Plank Is a True Core Strength Test

The side plank is a full-body stability challenge that reveals weaknesses in your core, shoulders, and hips. While most ab exercises tend to train your rectus abdominis, and smaller core muscles, the side plank develops the often overlooked need for lateral strength and stability.

It Builds Anti-Rotational Core Strength: Unlike exercises that rely on movement (crunches, Russian twists), the side plank forces your core to resist rotation and provide lateral stability (anti-lateral flexion). Strengthens Your Obliques & Deep Core Muscles: The side plank hammers your obliques, the muscles responsible for torso stability and power in movements like throwing, swinging, and sprinting. It also activates the transverse abdominis, the deepest core muscle that acts as your body's natural weight belt. Challenges Shoulder & Hip Stability: Your shoulders and glutes work to keep your body in that ideal, straight line position. Both areas need stability to keep your body controlled and connected during the side plank.

Are Your Workouts Making You Store More Fat? 6 Exercises To Avoid

How to Improve Your Side Plank Hold & Build a Stronger Core

Want to hold a side plank longer and build bulletproof core strength? Here's how:6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

1. Strengthen Your Core Endurance

Your core needs to handle sustained tension. Try these:

Side Plank Holds : Perform 3 to 4 sets of max holds per side.

: Perform 3 to 4 sets of max holds per side. Front Plank Variations : Standard planks, RKC planks, and long-duration holds improve core endurance.

: Standard planks, RKC planks, and long-duration holds improve core endurance. Pallof Presses: This anti-rotation exercise builds deep core strength and plank stability.

2. Build Your Oblique & Hip Strength

Stronger obliques and glutes mean better side plank endurance. Add these moves:

Side Plank Hip Lifts : Raise and lower your hips while in a side plank.

: Raise and lower your hips while in a side plank. Suitcase Carries : Carry a heavy weight on one side to challenge core stability.

: Carry a heavy weight on one side to challenge core stability. Clamshells & Side-Lying Leg Raises: Strengthen your glutes and hip stabilizers.

3. Improve Shoulder & Upper-Body Stability

Weak shoulders will fatigue before your core does. Fix that with:

Single-Arm Dumbbell Holds: Strengthen shoulder endurance with heavy holds.

Strengthen shoulder endurance with heavy holds. Push-Up Variations: Side planks rely on strong shoulders—push-ups reinforce stability.

Side planks rely on strong shoulders—push-ups reinforce stability. Scapular Stability Work: Shoulder shrugs and band pull-aparts help keep your shoulders locked in.

4. Perfect Your Side Plank Form

Holding a side plank longer doesn't matter if your form breaks down. Here's how to stay locked in:

Stack your elbow under your shoulder : Avoid unnecessary strain, and protect your shoulders.

: Avoid unnecessary strain, and protect your shoulders. Keep your body in a straight line : No sagging hips or arching.

: No sagging hips or arching. Engage your core and glutes : Tension is key to holding firm.

: Tension is key to holding firm. Breathe steadily: Inhale and exhale with control.

12-3-30 Walking Method: 20 Proven Tips to Lose Weight Faster

The Final Takeaway

If you can hold a side plank for 90+ seconds per side, you're stronger than 90% of people regarding core stability and endurance. But even if you're not there yet, consistent training and clever progressions can take your plank game to the next level. Mix in traditional side planks, and ensure you're bracing your core during strength exercises.

So, how long can you hold a side plank? Test yourself, track your progress, and challenge your core like never before. If you want elite-level core strength, it's time to plank up