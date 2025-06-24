5 Signs Your Body Is Out of Balance and How to Fix It After 50

Metabolic shifts after 50 shouldn’t be viewed as a “crisis,” but rather a “cue,” says Samantha Peterson, registered dietitian and holistic health expert at Simply Wellness. Your body is always communicating what it needs. That’s why a metabolic reset doesn’t need to be extreme. Instead, it’s all about adjusting how you embrace movement, recovery, and overall wellness so your body can adapt. Below, experts share the telltale signs you need a metabolism reset after 50.

The Simple Reset Your Metabolism May Need After 50

Resetting your metabolism after 50 doesn’t mean automatically hopping on a trendy juice cleanse.

“[It’s] a strategic and sustainable shift toward how we can support our metabolism through three pillars, [which] include nutrition, movement, and recovery,” says Brea Lofton, registered dietitian at Lumen. “After 50, several changes can occur within the body. The key shift here would be hormonal changes, particularly declining estrogen in women, which can contribute to muscle loss, increased fat storage, and a slower metabolic rate. The reset of your metabolism means targeting these aspects by rebuilding muscle, stabilizing blood sugar, reducing inflammation, and improving the way your body utilizes the energy from your cells.”

8 Ways To Boost Your Metabolism & Burn Fat Naturally

5 Signs Your Metabolism Could Benefit From a Reset

There are various signs your body could find a metabolic reset beneficial.

Fatigue or Sluggishness

If you feel sluggish or fatigued, this could be a red flag your metabolism is suffering.

“When mitochondria, which are your cells’ energy factories, don’t function optimally, it can negatively impact how you feel, leading to low energy throughout the day and mental fog,” explains Brea.

5 Best Ways To Feed Muscle & Melt Body Fat

Unexplained Weight Gain

Packing on excess pounds—especially in the belly—is another cry for help from your metabolism.

“Hormonal shifts after 50 favor fat storage in the abdominal area, often without a major change in eating habits,” Brea tells us.

Reduced Strength and Muscle Tone

Samantha calls muscle “your metabolic engine.” When it decreases, so does your body’s ability to burn calories in motion and at rest.

“Sarcopenia, or age-related muscle loss, begins accelerating after 50, decreasing the overall level of energy that we expend,” Brea adds.

7 Daily Habits That Quietly Kill Your Metabolism

Sleep Issues

Your metabolic wellness is closely linked to blood sugar, cortisol, and circadian rhythm, so it makes perfect sense that when your metabolism is out of whack, it causes a ripple effect.

“Poor sleep impairs metabolic hormones like cortisol and ghrelin, which can lead to changes in our appetite and the way our body stores fat,” Brea explains.

Cravings

Blood sugar swings and cravings are another sign you need to check in on your metabolism.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

“Decreased insulin sensitivity can lead to frequent feelings of hunger, especially for more carbs or foods higher in sugar,” Brea tells us.