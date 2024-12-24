26 Best & Worst Sodas on Grocery Shelves, According to Dietitians
With an estimated $416 billion in soda sold each year worldwide, soft drinks are among the most popular and widely consumed beverages. These sugar-sweetened drinks have evolved tenfold since their origin, which is said to be a drink called the Compagnie de Limonadiers—a 17th-century mixture of lemon, water, and honey.
Since then, soda has become one of the sweetest drinks you can find on the market, and experts are continuing to warn about the potential dangers of consuming these soft drinks on a regular basis. But are there any healthy soda brands out there to choose from? And which popular brands are the unhealthy ones to skip over completely?
To help you wade through all of the options at the grocery store, we asked registered dietitians to share their picks for the best and worst soda brands on the market today. Read on, and if you want to reminisce about your favorite sodas, don't miss 18 Discontinued Sodas You'll Never See Again—From Slice to Tab.
Why Is Soda Unhealthy?
Most people enjoy a refreshing soda from time to time, but it's the consistent consumption of these drinks that has sparked concern. According to the CDC, drinking sugar-sweetened beverages (which includes soda) on a frequent basis has been linked to issues like type 2 diabetes, heart disease, obesity, and tooth decay. A report published in the journal Nature Reviews adds that along with these potential complications, sugary drinks have been connected to a higher risk of certain cancers.
The main culprit behind these potential health concerns related to soda is the added sugar. The American Heart Association suggests that women limit their consumption to around 25 grams per day and that men keep theirs to about 36 grams, but many regular sodas on the market contain twice, if not three times, this amount of added sugar in a single bottle. This is the reason many healthier soda brands are popping up for consumers who still want that sweet, bubbly texture but without such a high sugar count.
10 Best Sodas on Grocery Shelves
OLIPOP Root Beer
Calories: 35
Sodium: 25 mg
Carbs: 16 g (Fiber: 9 g, Sugar: 2 g)
One of the most well-known "healthy" soda brands is OLIPOP, a company known for providing sweet, satisfying beverages that contain fiber and barely any sugar in each can.
"Consider it a 'better-for-you' soda that actually tastes like the real thing," says Amy Goodson, MS, RD, CSSD, LD. "It contains a whopping nine grams of prebiotic fiber per can, which is 32% of the Daily Value (DV) for fiber. This can help you full faster at meals, as well as stay full longer after eating."
Goodson adds that "OLIPOP helps support gut health with its blend of ingredients like prebiotics, botanicals, and plant fiber, and the real bonus is it tastes like soda without all the sugar."
Culture Pop Lemon Lime Soda
Calories: 45
Sodium: 45 mg
Carbs: 10 g (Fiber: 8 g, Sugar: 0 g)
For another sweet and bubbly drink that still tastes and feels like soda but contains zero sugar and funky ingredients, you can try Culture Pop.
"Culture Pop is packed with live probiotics that help support gut health, and instead of being made with questionable ingredients, this soda is made with organic fruit juice and real cardamom," says Lauren Manaker, MS, RDN. "Plus, it only contains 45 calories per serving."
Mayawell
Calories: 40
Sodium: 0 mg
Carbs: 12 g (Fiber: 5 g, Sugar: 4 g)
Mayawell Soda is a prebiotic soda with only 35-40 calories in each can, and only four or five grams of sugar. Those who are weary of artificial sweeteners can rest easy knowing that this soda is sweetened only with agave.
Another benefit of this healthy soda brand? It's fully sustainable and gives back by donating its leftover agave to local artists in Oaxaca. A small percentage of each purchase is also donated to a Southern Mexico-based community development project called Hermano Maguey, which helps indigenous Oaxacan families.
Diet Coca-Cola
Calories: 0
Sodium: 40 mg
Carbs: 0 g (Fiber: 0 g, Sugar: 0 g)
"Diet Coca-Cola can be considered a healthier alternative to regular sodas, primarily because it is typically lower in calories and sugar," says Trista Best, MPH, RD, LD at Balance One Supplements. "As a result, they can help reduce calorie intake and the risk of weight gain, obesity, and related health issues."
However, Best adds that diet sodas may not be the healthiest for everyone, and "it's essential to note that they often contain artificial sweeteners, so moderation is advised, and they may not be suitable for everyone, especially those with certain sensitivities or preferences for natural ingredients."
Zevia
Calories: 0
Sodium: 0 mg
Carbs: 0 g (Sugar: 0 g)
Zevia captures the flavor of soda without added sugar. Named after the main sweetener used in this soda, stevia leaf extract, Zevia contains zero added sugar and 38 milligrams of caffeine, allowing them to mimic the flavor, sweetness, and energy found in regular soda.
Diet Pepsi
Calories: 0
Sodium: 35 mg
Carbs: 0 g (Fiber: 0 g, Sugar: 0 g)
Another option for those who don't mind diet sodas and are looking for a zero-sugar soda is Diet Pepsi.
"Diet sodas are typically low in calories and sugar because they use artificial sweeteners, and while some concerns exist about the long-term health effects of artificial sweeteners, the FDA deems them as safe when consumed in balance and moderation," says Goodson. "They can be a better option for those looking to reduce their sugar intake, but still wanting the carbonated pick-me-up midday."
Goodson emphasizes that "diet sodas really aren't 'good for you,' as they contain no nutrients or beneficial health compounds, but for those looking to cut calories and still drink soda, they do provide a calorie-free way to do so."
Wave Ginger Ale
Calories: 40
Sodium: 0 mg
Carbs: 10 g (Fiber: 0 g, Sugar: 10 g)
Whether you're mixing a Whiskey Ginger or looking for some ginger ale to calm an upset stomach, choosing Wave Soda Ginger Ale over a regular one can help you keep your sugar count on the lower end, while still maintaining the flavor you love. The 10 grams of sugar per can is a bit higher than the rest of the healthy soda brands we have listed, but it's made from natural cane sugar is still much less than other regular sodas on the market.
Health-Ade SunSip
Calories: 35
Sodium: 0 mg
Carbs: 8 g (Fiber: 2 g, Sugar: 5 g)
Health-Ade SunSip sodas contain gut health-boosting benefits from 2 grams of prebiotic fiber, and they use the zero-calorie sugar alternative, monk fruit, resulting in a low-sugar soda.
Nixie Zero Sugar Soda
Calories: 0
Sodium: 30 mg
Carbs: 1 g (Sugar: 0 g)
Caffeine: 40 mg
Available in Classic Cola, Ginger Ale, and Root Beer, Nixie has crafted one of the first certified organic zero-sugar sodas. These sodas are free from artificial sweeteners, colors, and flavors, offering a healthier soda without sacrificing taste.
Virgil's Zero Sugar Soda
Calories: 0
Sodium: 0 mg
Carbs: 7 g (Fiber: 0 g, Sugar: 0 g)
Virgil's is a soda brand that doesn't use any artificial preservatives, artificial colors, or GMO-sourced ingredients. This Vanilla Cream Soda features a proprietary sweetener blend of erythritol and stevia that helps it taste like the real thing without any of the added sugar.
16 Worst Sodas on Grocery Shelves
Pepsi
Calories: 200
Sodium: 45 mg
Carbs: 55 g (Fiber: 0 g, Sugar: 55 g)
A classic Pepsi can be a refreshing choice on a warm afternoon when you're in need of a pick-me-up, but in just one bottle you're getting 55 grams of sugar and zero nutrients. Sure, this soda is fine in moderation, but we suggest avoiding this one if you have a daily soda habit.
Sprite
Calories: 230
Sodium: 110 mg
Carbs: 64 g (Fiber: 0 g, Sugar: 63 g)
Classic Sprite lovers may be sad to know that their favorite lemon-lime drink is no better than any other regular soda, and getting in a consistent habit of drinking it will load you up with far too much added sugar than necessary.
Coca-Cola Cherry Vanilla
Calories: 240
Sodium: 50 mg
Carbs: 65 g (Fiber: 0 g, Sugar: 65 g)
Cherry Vanilla is a popular twist on the classic and beloved Coca-Cola, but this flavor yields 65 grams of sugar per bottle, making it one of the worst sodas on grocery shelves.
"Coca-Cola Cherry Vanilla contains 65 grams of added sugar, which is an excessive amount that can contribute to weight gain, dental issues, and increased risk of diabetes," says Lisa Young, PhD, RDN. "It contributes over 200 calories per serving—all ultra-processed—and this soda also contains plenty of unhealthy artificial ingredients."
Coca-Cola
Calories: 240
Sodium: 75 mg
Carbs: 65 g (Fiber: 0 g, Sugar: 65 g)
"A can of Coca-Cola contains roughly 39 grams of sugar, and the consumption of sugary drinks like Coca-Cola has been linked to an increased risk of obesity, type 2 diabetes, and heart disease," says Best. She also notes that "The acidic nature of Coke can erode tooth enamel and contribute to dental problems."
"While the occasional indulgence is fine, regular consumption of sugary sodas like Coca-Cola is generally not recommended for maintaining a healthy diet and lifestyle," says Best.
Dr. Pepper
Calories: 240
Sodium: 90 mg
Carbs: 66 g (Fiber: 0 g, Sugar: 65 g)
According to Goodson, it doesn't get much worse than a regular soda—think Dr. Pepper, Coke, Pepsi, etc. "Loaded with sugar and lacking nutrients, regular soda is the worst soda to consume, and typically, these beverages contain sugar and caffeine and that's about it."
Dr. Pepper Strawberries and Cream
Calories: 250
Sodium: 95 mg
Carbs: 66 g (Fiber: 0 g, Sugar: 65 g)
If Dr. Pepper makes our list of worst sodas, then it comes as no surprise that the Strawberries & Cream version would make the list, too.
"With 39 grams of sugar and zero micronutrients per can, [and 65 grams of sugar in their 20-fluid-ounce], this strawberry-flavored soda is free from any real strawberries or any other nutritious ingredients," says Manaker. "Plus, it contains phosphoric acid, an ingredient that, when consumed in excess, may negatively affect bone health."
Pepsi Wild Cherry
Calories: 260
Sodium: 55 mg
Carbs: 70 g (Fiber: 0 g, Sugar: 70 g)
If the original Pepsi is going to be on the list of worst sodas, then Pepsi Wild Cherry needs to be as well. Pepsi fans love adding a hint of cherry to their favorite soda, but it still isn't worth the heaps of added sugar and total lack of any nutrients whatsoever.
Fanta Orange
Calories: 270
Sodium: 80 mg
Carbs: 74 g (Fiber: 0 g, Sugar: 73 g)
Goodson also suggests steering clear of another sugar culprit—Fanta Orange—which "comes in at 73 grams of sugar for a 20-ounce bottle. If you're really craving an orange soda, opt for a 12-ounce can instead. You'll still be inundated with sugar, but at least you'll get a bit less.
Mountain Dew Major Melon
Calories: 270
Sodium: 85 mg
Carbs: 73 g (Fiber: 0 g, Sugar: 73 g)
The Mountain Dew Major Melon flavor can be a tempting one to grab off of grocery shelves because of its bright pink coloring, but it's best to leave this one be. At a whopping 73 grams of sugar per bottle, you'll go way over your recommended daily limit
Fanta Strawberry
Calories: 270
Sodium: 80 mg
Carbs: 75 g (Fiber: 0 g, Sugar: 74 g)
"This beverage is considered unhealthy due to its high sugar content and high amount of calories (270 calories)," says Young. "It contains 74 grams of added sugar and contains no nutritional value—thus it should not be consumed frequently."
Young notes that when it comes to added sugar specifically, "it is above the recommended intake for both men and women, which increases the risk of weight gain and other chronic diseases."
Sun Drop Citrus
Calories: 290
Sodium: 90 mg
Carbs: 76 g (Fiber: 0 g, Sugar: 75 g)
Sun Drop Citrus is a classic lemon-lime flavored soda, but you're much better off choosing the Culture Pop Lemon Lime soda we mentioned earlier, as this bottle of soda comes packed with 75 grams of added sugar and no nutrients whatsoever.
A&W Cream Soda
Calories: 290
Sodium: 115 mg
Carbs: 77 g (Fiber: 0 g, Sugar: 76 g)
According to Best, one of the worst sodas on shelves is A&W's Cream Soda, which she says is considered unhealthy primarily due to its high sugar content. "A serving of this cream soda contains a substantial amount of added sugar per serving, which can contribute to excessive calorie intake and potential weight gain," says Best. "Cream sodas often lack any nutritional value, providing empty calories without essential nutrients."
Crush Strawberry
Calories: 290
Sodium: 115 mg
Carbs: 77 g (Fiber: 0 g, Sugar: 76 g)
You may not be surprised to see another Crush soda—Crush Strawberry—on our list of worst sodas. This bright red variation comes in at 76 grams of added sugar and 290 calories in one bottle, and with a soda as tasty as this one is, it's all too easy to finish off the whole thing.
Mountain Dew
Calories: 290
Sodium: 105 mg
Carbs: 77 g (Fiber: 0 g, Sugar: 77 g)
As Goodson previously mentioned, regular sodas are nothing but sugar bombs, and some even come packed with caffeine as well—just like Mountain Dew.
"While sodas are similar in their sugar content, some rank higher than others, with Mountain Dew topping the charts with 77 grams of sugar in a 20-ounce bottle," says Goodson. "That's roughly 19 teaspoons of sugar, in case you were wondering."
Sunkist Fruit Punch
Calories: 300
Sodium: 100 mg
Carbs: 82 g (Fiber: 0 g, Sugar: 80 g)
With the second-highest sugar count of any of the sodas on our list, Sunkist Fruit Punch carries a scary 80 grams of added sugar per bottle. If you're really craving this particular beverage, you may want to limit yourself to a bottle as a special treat and choose a healthier soda for something more consistent.
Crush Pineapple
Calories: 320
Sodium: 110 mg
Carbs: 86 g (Fiber: 0 g, Sugar: 85 g)
Crush is a soda brand known for its fruity flavors like orange, strawberry, and grape, but their Crush Pineapple Soda—although delicious—is the worst soda on this list containing a staggering 85 grams of sugar per bottle! That's more than an M&M McFlurry from McDonald's.
