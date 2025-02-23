Discontinued Costco Favorite Returns After 15 Years

Earlier this year we were treated to a tasty piece of nostalgia-inducing food news: Slice soda was returning — healthier than ever. Suja Life, the company behind cold-pressed juice brands Suja Organic and Vive Organic, acquired the campy soda brand from PepsiCo and announced a serious relaunch complete with new packaging, gut-healthy ingredients, and much less sugar. To make the exciting news even more exciting, Slice is now available at Costco stores, at a much more affordable price point than your local grocery store.

"This healthy soda comes in an Orange and Lemon Lime 8-pack. Slice is full-flavored like the old school sodas, but includes prebiotics, probiotics, and postbiotics, with only 5g of sugar or less! 🙌🏻 Both flavors are classic, refreshing, and delicious!" writes costcobuys, announcing the soda's arrival.

Costcohotfinds also shared about the arrival of Slice. She claims that she got a variety pack of 8 of the "grown-up" version of the classic for just $12.99. "I have to say this tastes just like I remember it," she says in the video. Her followers rushed to add commentary. "I just picked these up today and they are so refreshing and good!! I have to hide a few so the kids don't drink them all!!" one wrote. "This is seriously SO good!! Orange is my absolute favorite!" added another. "Love having these ready for a bubbly treat without going down the slippery slope of drinking a 12pack of sugar soda," a third chimed in.

While the new-and-improved Slice is available in many flavors – including Grapefruit Spritz, Lemon Lime, Orange, and Strawberry flavors – Costco sells just the orange and lemon lime. For the other flavors, you will have to head over to select Target, Albertson's, and HEB stores. Later this year, Classic Cola, Ginger Ale, and Grape will join the lineup.

Suja Life maintains that the sodas are made with gut-healthy probiotic and prebiotic ingredients will be all-natural and offer superior nutrition, function, and taste while remaining low in sugar and calories. There is no high-fructose corn syrup involved and each can has 5 grams of sugar.

Fans of the OG soda shared their joy on social media upon the initial announcement. "We need the original Orange Slice forget the healthy alternative.. orange slice is the greatest orange pop that ever existed," commented a fan of Instagram. "Welcome back," added another. "True nostalgia in a can," a third chimed in.