A Beloved Regional Chicken Chain Is Expanding With 20 New Locations

Slim Chickens, the Arkansas-based fast-casual chain known for its hand-breaded chicken tenders, has experienced rapid expansion over the past few years. And that growth is only continuing to ramp up.

As part of its ongoing development, Slim Chickens recently signed a deal to open 20 new locations across multiple counties in Tennessee, North Carolina, South Carolina, and Georgia. According to a press release, the chain inked this agreement with a multi-unit operator that is one of the largest franchisees in the Southeast.

The restaurant operator expects to open the first new location in Warner Robins, Ga., in late July or early August. Slim Chickens will continue to grow with locations in Asheville, N.C.; Greenville, S.C.; and Cornelia, Macon, and Perry, Ga., according to QSR Magazine. The chain has not yet shared when the new locations are slated to open.

"Slims has the winning formula, appealing to both families and busy professionals with its diverse menu, endless sauce offerings, and intentional customer service rooted in its commitment to southern hospitality," the restaurant operator told QSR Magazine. "Slim Chickens is the ideal chicken concept to partner with and we are confident that our region will embrace it just as enthusiastically."

The chicken chain now operates more than 270 locations across the United States and United Kingdom. It most recently opened its third restaurant in Columbia, S.C.

QSR Magazine reported that Slim Chickens has experienced restaurant growth of 70% over the past three years. Looking ahead, the chain plans to open 70 new restaurants in 2024 and has 1,100 signed agreements for additional locations.

Slim Chickens plans to open in a variety of areas. These include Illinois, Ohio, Pennsylvania, New York, Massachusetts, New Jersey, Connecticut, Europe, Asia, the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC), and more.

The chain's website currently lists 10 upcoming openings across Georgia, Florida, Alabama, Arkansas, Arizona, Texas, and Iowa.

Slim Chickens isn't the only fast-growing chicken chain you'll want to keep on your radar. Raising Cane's plans to open more than 90 new locations in 2024, while Krispy Krunchy Chicken expects to open a whopping 700-plus restaurants this year.