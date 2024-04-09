Flourishing Chicken Chain Plans to Open 700 New Stores

Several of America's major chicken chains, including Slim Chickens and Pollo Campero, plan to grow at a rapid speed in 2024 with dozens of new store openings. But one flourishing brand wants to outshine them all by adding hundreds of restaurants to its roster by the end of the year.

This fast-growing chain is Krispy Krunchy Chicken, which serves Cajun-spiced fried chicken and other southern fare at quick-service restaurants located inside convenience stores, truck stops, and other retailers. The company just announced that it saw a record-breaking year of growth in 2023 as it debuted nearly 500 new locations. And this year, it intends to seriously ramp up expansion with an additional 700 new planned stores.

Krispy Krunchy Chicken currently operates nearly 3,000 locations across 47 states, and it's aiming to surpass the 3,500-store milestone by the end of 2024. The expansion announcement didn't specify exactly which markets the chain plans to target and a representative did not immediately respond to our queries for more details on where the brand is headed.

However, this major growth push should further solidify Krispy Krunchy Chicken as one of the largest chicken chains in the United States in terms of sheer store count. KFC, for example, currently boasts more than 4,200 locations in the country, while Chick-fil-A operates more than 3,000 across America, Puerto Rico, and Canada.

Krispy Krunchy Chicken's planned store openings in 2024 are only one facet of its larger growth strategy, called "Core Four." Under this initiative, the chain plans to focus on expanding its physical footprint, growing its same-store sales, helping operators become more profitable, and optimizing its overall system.

"We're expanding from being a strong foodservice brand within convenience stores to establishing ourselves as the best fried chicken brand in the country," newly appointed CEO Jim Norberg said in a statement. "As we strengthen connections with our team members, operators, and supplier partners, we are committed to driving profitability, creating an unparalleled workplace culture, and setting the standard for serving your favorite fried chicken."

Krispy Krunchy Chicken isn't the only major restaurant chain that will end 2024 far larger than it was at the beginning of the year. The chef-approved chicken wing chain Wingstop announced in February that it will open 270 net new restaurants globally in 2024. Meanwhile, Freddy's Frozen Custard & Steakburgers expects to debut 65 new restaurants this year, a total that would surpass the record 62 locations it opened in 2023.