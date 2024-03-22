Thriving Regional Chicken Chain Plans to Open More Than 1,200 Stores

If you don't currently know the name "Slim Chickens," don't be too surprised if that changes very soon.

The thriving chicken chain—known for its tenders, wings, sandwiches, and jar desserts—has established itself as one of the fastest-growing eateries in the country. It has debuted more than 100 locations in the past few years alone, growing from just 84 stores in the summer of 2019 to more than 255 locations in 2024. However, Slim Chickens' rapid expansion in the past will pale in comparison to what it has planned for the future.

RELATED: The 6 Fastest-Growing Bakery Chains Right Now

The chain has a whopping 1,200+ restaurants in development, an expansion pipeline that should help it surpass the 1,400-unit milestone. Dozens of those openings will take place in 2024 alone; Slim Chickens previously announced that it plans to open more than 70 locations this year. While timing and location details aren't currently available for all of the brand's planned stores, the Slim Chickens website currently lists upcoming openings in Lake Wales, Fla.; Columbia, S.C.; Glendale, Ariz.; Florence, S.C.; and Albertville, Ala.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

The chain also just announced a franchise deal for seven new openings in the Louisiana parishes of Rapides, Lafayette, East Baton Rouge, St. Tammany, and Ascension, QSR Magazine reported. Local franchisee AOM LLC., which is run by Brandon Thompson and his wife, will develop the new Louisiana Slim Chickens locations.

"We are thrilled to partner with AOM LLC. and the Thompsons as they expand our better-chicken brand with more members of the community in Louisiana," Slim Chickens COO Sam Rothschild said in a statement, per QSR Magazine. "People in Louisiana already know and love us and we are grateful for established operators like AOM LLC., who are just as passionate about granting more opportunities for families and busy professionals to enjoy our mouthwatering chicken tenders, wings, and signature Jar desserts."

RELATED: 10 Best Chicken Chains in America

Most American Slim Chickens locations are currently concentrated in a few select regions, including the South, Midwest, and East. The brand also operates a few dozen stores in the United Kingdom. Looking ahead, Ohio, Illinois, Pennsylvania, Virginia, New York, Massachusetts, the European Union, Turkey, and Asia are among the areas where Slim Chickens hopes to expand. So if you currently live in one of those target markets, keep an eye out just in case Slim Chickens arrives in your area soon.

The chicken chain is only one of a plethora of eateries that plan to grow rapidly in the coming years. Freddy's Frozen Custard & Steakburgers is aiming to open about 65 new restaurants in 2024 and currently boasts more than 550 restaurant development commitments. Another fast-growing chicken chain, Pollo Campero, plans to debut at least 25 new locations in 2024 as well.