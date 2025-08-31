5 Smoothies That Burn Belly Fat Faster Than Crunches 

Smoothies can add many extra calories to your day or help you burn fat. It all depends on the Ingredients. “There’s no magic smoothie that burns belly fat, but the right ingredients can keep you full, balance blood sugar, and support weight management. Protein, fiber, and healthy fats are key to making a smoothie that helps your body burn more calories than a sugary, nutrient-poor snack,” says Tara Collingwood, MS, RDN, CSSD, LD/N, ACSM-CPT, a Board Certified Sports Dietitian and co-author of the Flat Belly Cookbook for Dummies. She reveals how to create a fat-burning smoothie and offers five recipes to help you burn fat.

Prioritize Protein

The first element of a fat-burning smoothie needs to be protein. “Protein keeps you full and helps preserve lean muscle while losing weight,” she says. “Add Greek yogurt, protein powder, or silken tofu.”6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Pack in Fiber

Next, make sure to pack in plenty of fiber. “Fiber slows digestion, stabilizes blood sugar, and reduces cravings,” says Collingwood. “Include berries, chia seeds, flaxseed, oats, or leafy greens.”

Choose Low-Sugar Fruits

Not all fruits are created equal in terms of their fat-burning ability. Collingwood stresses the importance of choosing low-sugar fruits. “Berries, kiwi, or green apples are better choices than juice, pineapple, or mango (which can spike blood sugar if used in excess),” she says.

Add Healthy Fats

Next, you need to add fat (the healthy kind!) to burn fat. “Healthy fats increase satiety and support hormone balance,” Collingwood says. Options include avocado, nut butter, chia seeds, and flax oil.

Keep Portions Balanced

Finally, make sure to keep portions balanced. “A smoothie should be a meal replacement or snack, not a calorie bomb. Aim for 300–500 calories for a meal,” she says.

Berry Protein Blast

If you love berries and need a dose of antioxidants, try her Berry Protein Blast. It consists of Greek yogurt, frozen mixed berries, chia seeds, spinach, and unsweetened almond milk.

Green Power Smoothie

Get all your greens with Collingwood’s Green Power Smoothie. The blend includes kale, cucumber, green apple, avocado, protein powder, and water.

Chocolate Peanut Butter Protein

If you are craving a Reese’s Peanut Butter Cup, make Collingwood’s Chocolate Peanut Butter Protein smoothie instead. It consists of chocolate protein powder, spinach, frozen banana (½), natural peanut butter, and unsweetened milk.

Tropical Slim-Down

Feel like you are on vacation when you take a sip of Collingwood’s Tropical Slim-Down smoothie. “Unsweetened coconut water, frozen pineapple (small portion), mango (small portion), chia seeds, and protein powder,” she says.

Oats & Berries Breakfast Smoothie

Drink your oats! Collingwood’s Oats & Berries Breakfast Smoothie incorporates the fibrous grain into a drink with rolled oats, frozen blueberries, flaxseed, protein powder, and unsweetened almond milk.