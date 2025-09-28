Snacks aren’t generally considered very good for you, but some are worse than others. In fact, some are basically air and additives. We asked Tara Collingwood, MS, RDN, CSSD, LD/N, ACSM-CPT, a Board Certified Sports Dietitian and co-author of the Flat Belly Cookbook for Dummies: What are the worst snack chip brands in terms of ingredients? “Most of these snacks are highly processed, low in nutrients, and high in sodium. They can fit occasionally into a balanced diet, but having them occasionally (not every day) and in small portions is the best approach,” says Collingwood. Here are 10 snack chip brands that are mostly air and additives.

Pringles

Pringles are made from dehydrated potato flakes rather than whole potato slices, according to Collingwood. “They’re uniform and crunchy but also highly processed, and can be higher in sodium than plain potato chips,” she says.

Lay’s Stax

Lay’s Stax are very similar to Pringles in texture and processing. “The ingredient list is longer than traditional chips, with additives and flavor enhancers,” Collingwood notes.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Munchos

Munchos might be good, but they are mostly potato starch and oil, which gives a lighter, airy texture. “They don’t provide much fiber or satiety compared to chips made from whole potato slices,” Collingwood explains.

Bugles

Bugles are a popular snack that are corn-based rather than potato-based. “Fun shape, but usually high in sodium and often flavored with artificial colors and seasonings,” she says.

Doritos

Doritos, one of the most popular chips on the planet, are also one of the more heavily seasoned chips with “lots of sodium, artificial flavors, and colorings,” says Collingwood. “The ‘flavor dust’ adds appeal but also extra additives.”

Cheetos

Cheetos, another popular crunchy chip, are made from cornmeal puffs with cheese-flavored powder. “Generally low in protein despite the ‘cheese’ image,” she said, adding that they are “high in sodium.”

Funyuns

Funyuns may be flavored after a veggie, but the onion-flavored corn snacks use MSG and artificial flavors for taste. “They don’t provide the nutritional benefits of real onions,” says Collingwood.

Takis

Takis are rolled tortilla-style chips known for bold spice and bright artificial coloring. “Often very high in sodium,” says Collingwood.

Ruffles Flavored Chips

The ridges of Ruffles Flavored Chips are great for holding seasoning, “but that also means more sodium and additives compared to plain Ruffles,” says Collingwood. “Portion size is key.”

Herr’s Flavored Puffs

Herr’s Flavored Puffs are similar to Cheetos. “They are a cornmeal base coated with flavored powders,” she says. “Fun and light in texture, but low in nutrients and typically high in sodium.”