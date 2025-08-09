To lose belly fat, you need to make smarter food choices, especially with snacks. “When seeking out snacks for weight loss, it’s important to look for foods that are high in protein, high in fiber, and relatively lower in calories,” says Emma Graves, a personal trainer with her nutrition certification from Life Time River North in Chicago. “These foods feel the most satisfying and regulate our cravings while still enabling us to achieve a caloric deficit.” Here are 7 snacks that help you lose fat around your midsection in 4 weeks.

Protein Smoothie

A protein smoothie is a great liquid meal to jump-start your day. “Protein is the most satiating macronutrient, meaning it helps curb appetite. A protein smoothie might be as simple as a protein powder blended with milk and frozen berries,” says Graves.

Protein Energy Balls

Meal prepping protein-packed foods can help ensure that you don’t grab junk. “Protein balls are another great option if you live a busy, on-the-go life. They can be prepared in bulk and last over a week in the fridge!” says Graves.

Greek Yogurt

Make sure to keep Greek yogurt on hand.”Along with its high protein content, Greek yogurt is relatively low in calories, carbs and sugar, while promoting gut health with probiotics. You can try it plain with berries mixed in, or a flavored option with no added sugar – my personal favorite is Oikos Triple Zero,” says Graves.

Edamame

Edamame is an excellent source of protein in the freezer section. "Edamame is a great source of fiber, which promotes a healthy gut! Try it steamed with a bit of salt," Graves explained.

Hummus and Veggies

Hummus and veggies are such a great snack to fuel your day. “While the vegetables provide fiber, vitamins, minerals, and antioxidants, the hummus adds protein and healthy fat! Think carrots, celery, bell peppers, cucumber, and the like,” says Graves.

Hard-Boiled Eggs

Always have hard-boiled eggs on hand. “Each egg is only 70-80 calories, but it packs in ~6 grams of protein! A pinch of salt or paprika makes hard-boiled eggs a perfect midday snack,” she says.

Chia Pudding

Chia pudding is delicious and also nutrient-dense. “It is packed with nutrients like calcium, magnesium, and omega-3 fatty acids, which can support your overall health during your weight loss journey,” she says.