Sonic's Entire Breakfast Menu, Ranked by a Dietitian

Whether you need a quick bite to eat on your way to work or want to satisfy an afternoon craving, Sonic's drive-in has breakfast available all day, every day. While Sonic may be known for its burgers and milkshakes, you can choose from nine breakfast options and three coffee drinks anytime from 6 am to midnight. They got the memo that any time is breakfast time, and we're on board.

While fast-food breakfast may not sound like the healthiest choice, Sonic's breakfast menu offers a few items that will fit into your diet and health goals and a few you'll want to skip over. Keep reading to see the entire Sonic breakfast menu ranked from unhealthiest to healthiest. As for what to order when you're in the mood for a chicken sandwich or burger, don't miss The 20 Best & Worst Menu Items at Sonic, According to Dietitians.

Sonic's Breakfast Entrees, Ranked Unhealthiest to Healthiest

The Unhealthiest Sonic Breakfast Menu Item Is… the Ultimate Meat & Cheese Breakfast Burrito™

Nutrition (Per burrito) :

Calories : 820

Fat : 56 g (Saturated fat: 18 g)

Sodium : 2,190 mg

Carbs : 47 g (Fiber: 2 g, Sugar: 1 g)

Protein : 29 g

The Ultimate Meat & Cheese Breakfast Burrito really does have it all with two kinds of cheese, bacon, sausage, tots, and eggs. But with it comes an incredibly high amount of sodium and saturated fat. Each burrito has 18 grams of saturated fat or 90% of the recommended daily value (DV). The World Health Organization and the Dietary Guidelines for Americans both recommend limiting saturated fat to 10% of your daily calories to help minimize the risk of heart disease. Then add in the 95% DV of sodium, and this burrito takes its place as the worst item on Sonic's breakfast menu.

Sausage BREAKFAST TOASTER®

Nutrition (Per sandwich) :

Calories : 580

Fat : 36 g (Saturated fat: 13 g)

Sodium : 1,960 mg

Carbs : 42 g (Fiber: 3 g, Sugar: 4 g)

Protein : 23 g

Just eggs, cheese, and sausage all between two slices of Texas toast, the Sausage BREAKFAST TOASTER® has too much sodium to fit into an overall healthy diet. Starting your day with this breakfast sandwich will add 85% of the recommended daily limit of sodium to your day, making it nearly impossible to stick within the recommended 2,300 milligrams. Diets high in sodium can have negative effects on your heart, brain, kidneys, and blood vessels.

SuperSONIC® Breakfast Burrito

Nutrition (Per burrito) :

Calories : 590

Fat : 33 g (Saturated fat: 13 g)

Sodium : 1,770 mg

Carbs : 49 g (Fiber: 3 g, Sugar: 3 g)

Protein : 24 g

A healthier choice than the Ultimate Meat and Cheese Burrito, the SuperSONIC® Breakfast Burrito skips the cheese sauce and bacon and adds a few veggies like onions and jalapenos instead. Each serving has 13 grams of saturated fat, or 65% DV, and 77% DV of sodium.

Bacon BREAKFAST TOASTER

Nutrition (Per sandwich) :

Calories : 480

Fat : 26 g (Saturated fat: 10 g)

Sodium : 1,940 mg

Carbs : 42 g (Fiber: 3 g, Sugar: 4 g)

Protein : 22 g

Swapping the sausage for bacon in the Bacon BREAKFAST TOASTER makes this a slightly healthier choice as it has 3 fewer grams of saturated fat, totaling up to just 50% of the recommended daily limit. While it's a little healthier, it's still an option you may want to limit.

Bacon Breakfast Burrito

Nutrition (Per burrito) :

Calories : 470

Fat : 25 g (Saturated fat: 11 g)

Sodium : 1,540 mg

Carbs : 35 g (Fiber: 1 g, Sugar: 1 g)

Protein : 25 g

The Bacon Breakfast Burrito is a simple but filling option with crumbled bacon, scrambled eggs, and shredded cheese folded into a flour tortilla. While it's a healthier option than the SuperSONIC or Ultimate meat and cheese burrito, it does have 67% DV of sodium and 55% DV of saturated fat.

Sausage Breakfast Burrito

Nutrition (Per burrito) :

Calories : 490

Fat : 28 g (Saturated fat: 12 g)

Sodium : 1,450 mg

Carbs : 35 g (Fiber: 1 g, Sugar: 1 g)

Protein : 23 g

It's almost a tie, but the healthiest full-sized burrito on the menu is the Sausage Breakfast Burrito. While it does have 63% DV of sodium and 60% DV of saturated fat, at least it will keep you full throughout the morning with 23 grams of protein and 490 calories.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

French Toast Sticks

Nutrition (Per four sticks) :

Calories : 570

Fat : 25 g (Saturated fat: 4.5 g)

Sodium : 460 mg

Carbs : 76 g (Fiber: 3 g, Sugar: 27 g)

Protein : 8 g

If you're craving something sweet for breakfast, you can always get an order of French Toast Sticks and maple-flavored syrup from Sonic's menu – the only sweet food option they have. While this meal is high in carbohydrates and has 27 grams of sugar (most of which is likely added sugars), it's relatively low in saturated fat and sodium and can still fit into an overall healthy diet, especially if you're mindful of added sugars throughout the rest of your day.

Jr. Sausage, Egg and Cheese Breakfast Burrito

Nutrition (Per burrito) :

Calories : 280

Fat : 16 g (Saturated fat: 7 g)

Sodium : 830 mg

Carbs : 22 g (Fiber: 1 g, Sugar: 0 g)

Protein : 12 g

The Jr. Sausage, Egg and Cheese Breakfast Burrito is a smaller version of the original. While it may not be as filling with only 280 calories, you'll get just 36% of the daily value of sodium and 35% DV of saturated fat. Choosing the junior option of this burrito will save 620 milligrams of sodium and 5 grams of saturated fat compared to the original.

The Healthiest Food on the Sonic Breakfast Menu Is… the Jr. Bacon, Egg and Cheese Breakfast Burrito

Nutrition (Per burrito) :

Calories : 270

Fat : 14 g (Saturated fat: 6 g)

Sodium : 870 mg

Carbs : 22 g (Fiber: 1 g, Sugar: 0 g)

Protein : 13 g

Jr. Bacon, Egg, and Cheese Breakfast Burrito wins the spot of the healthiest breakfast option at Sonic. One burrito has 13 grams of filling protein with just 30% DV of saturated fat and 37% DV sodium.

Sonic's Coffee Drinks, Ranked Unhealthiest to Healthiest

The Unhealthiest Sonic Breakfast Menu Drink Is… the French Vanilla Cold Brew Coffee

Nutrition (Per medium coffee) :

Calories : 260

Fat : 7 g (Saturated fat: 4.5 g)

Sodium : 210 mg

Carbs : 47 g (Fiber: 0 g, Sugar: 35 g)

Protein : 6 g

The French Vanilla Cold Brew at Sonic comes with a significant amount of added sugar. While a small amount of the 35 grams of sugars in this medium-sized coffee drink naturally occurs in dairy, most are in the form of added sugars in the sweet cream. Most added sugars in Americans' diets come from sugar-sweetened beverages like soda and coffee drinks. It's recommended to have no more than 10% of your daily calories come from added sugars to help reduce the risk of weight gain, heart disease, diabetes, and other chronic health conditions.

Original Cold Brew Iced Coffee

Nutrition (Per medium coffee) :

Calories : 230

Fat : 7 g (Saturated fat: 4.5 g)

Sodium : 210 mg

Carbs : 38 g (Fiber: 0 g, Sugar: 27 g)

Protein : 6 g

The Original Cold Brew Iced Coffee has the creaminess and flavor you may like in an iced coffee but with 8 grams less added sugars by skipping the vanilla flavoring. Just cold brew iced coffee and sweet cream has 230 calories and 27 grams of sugar in each medium drink.

The Healthiest Drink on the Sonic Breakfast Menu Is… the Hot Coffee

Nutrition (Per medium coffee) :

Calories : 0

Fat : 0 g (Saturated fat: 0 g)

Sodium : 0 mg

Carbs : 0 g (Fiber: 0 g, Sugar: 0 g)

Protein : 0 g

A regular hot coffee comes in as the healthiest drink option on Sonic's breakfast menu. You can add creamer, sugar, or vanilla flavor as you like, or enjoy it black for zero calories, fat, sodium, protein or sugar, just a rich roast and a boost of caffeine.