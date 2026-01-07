5 Southern Breakfast Chains Locals Say Are the Absolute Best

Southerners say these cozy breakfast chains feel welcoming, familiar, and just like home.

In the South, breakfast is more than just the first meal of the day—it’s a ritual that’s all about home-cooked style meals, good coffee and great conversations. “It’s often the most consistent meal, whether it’s a quick stop on the way to work, a regular weekend routine or a place families and friends have been going for years,” says Therese Buchanan, home chef, food blogger and recipe developer at Tessie’s Table, who is based in Atlanta, Georgia. She explains, “Many Southern breakfast spots become fixtures in people’s lives, tied to habits, schedules and familiar menus that don’t change much over time.”

While there’s no shortage of breakfast joints in the region, there are certain spots that locals say feel like home, offering an inviting start to the morning. Here are the top five places Southerners love to go for breakfast, according to Buchanan.

Waffle House

Waffle House is a 24-hour diner that’s reliable, cheap and iconic in the South.

“It is all about simple breakfast food done the same way every time,” says Buchanan. “You know exactly what you’re getting, it’s quick, filling, and familiar.” She adds, “That consistency is why people rely on it so much at all hours, early mornings, late nights, and everything in between.”

Flying Biscuit Café

Located in Georgia, Texas and Florida, the Flying Biscuit Café is famous for its handmade biscuits. The small chain serves breakfast all day, and Buchanan highly recommends it.

“Flying Biscuit is known for big flavors and generous plates,” she says. “The food feels familiar but has a bit more personality, and people like that it’s not just a basic breakfast you could make at home.”

Another Broken Egg Café

Beloved for its Southern-inspired breakfast and brunch, Another Broken Egg Café is another can’t miss chain.

“It’s tied closely to slower mornings and shared meals,” Buchanan explains. “The menu leans toward hearty southern breakfasts and brunch dishes, and it’s a popular choice for weekend mornings,” she adds.

Maple Street Biscuit Company

For a truly wow-factor breakfast, Maple Street Biscuit Company is the place to go.

According to Buchanan, “Maple Street Biscuit Company focuses on biscuits and builds everything around them.” She explains, “The food is filling, straightforward, and easy to like, which is why it’s become a regular stop for a lot of people.”

First Watch

From crave-worthy breakfast tacos to power bowls to griddle favorites, First Watch is a go-to for many.

“First Watch works because there’s something for everyone on the menu,” says Buchanan. “You can get a classic breakfast or something lighter, which makes it an easy pick when families or larger groups are eating together.”