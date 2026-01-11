5 Standing Arm Exercises That Smooth Jiggle Faster Than Weights After 45 (No Equipment)

Lifting weights isn’t the only way to tighten and firm your arms.

If your goal is to shape up for spring, it’s time to get started. One of the areas of focus is typically the upper arms. Nothing kills the swimsuit look better than arms that jiggle—and we’re here to help. Your first thought may be to start lifting weights. We’re big fans of strength training, but working with weights isn’t the only way to reach your goal.

We asked Dana McSpadden, owner at High Definition Wellness Co. who has years of hands-on coaching experience under her belt, for the fast-track method to smoothing unwanted arm jiggle and are here with five standing arm exercises that will get the job done fast after 45. Standing arm exercises will tone your arms, increase your range of motion, and boost your balance. But most importantly, this routine will smooth that jiggle and get you geared up for spring!

Combatting Muscle Loss as You Age

After you hit 30, you start to lose lean muscle at a rate of 3% to 8% every decade.

“This means that by the time we reach our mid-40s and later, we will experience a significant decline in muscle mass and strength. We also experience a decline in both collagen and elastin, which are important proteins that keep our skin firm and plump,” explains McSpadden. “Luckily, there is no need to panic, as we can combat muscle loss, also known as sarcopenia, at home with ease and no equipment at all. And the best part is that these exercises are perfect for those 45 and up, making them easy on the joints and doable anywhere.”

5 Standing Arm Exercises That Smooth Jiggle

McSpadden recommends completing these exercises five days a week, performing each two to three times at 30 to 45 seconds for best results.

“Once we hit 45, the need for weights to build muscle is not as necessary as it once was. At midlife, the focus shifts from ‘how heavy can I lift,’ to ‘how can I effectively and safely engage my muscles,'” she explains. “Bodyweight exercises help avoid joint strain and tension, which can lead to injury and long recovery times. Increased cortisol, which can lead to insomnia, anxiety, and weight gain, is no longer an issue since heavy lifting is out of the picture. And improper heavy lifting can actually lead to inflammation, giving the arms a less-toned, flabby look.”

Arm Circles

Start by standing tall with your feet hip-width apart. Extend both arms out to the sides at shoulder level. Make tiny, controlled circles with your arms in a forward direction, slowly increasing the size of the circles. Then, make small circles with your arms in a backward direction. Gradually make the circles larger to create more tension.

Slow Standing Punches

Stand tall. Place your hands in a fist position. Bend both arms so your fists are in front of your chest. Slowly punch one of your arms forward. Pause for 3 seconds. Return and repeat the punch on the other side.

Isometric Bicep Hold

Stand tall. Bend both arms halfway so they become parallel to your waist. Your palms should be facing up. Gently engage the biceps, and hold the position.

Isometric Tricep Extension

Stand tall. Extend both of your arms directly ahead of you, palms facing each other. Gently engage your triceps, and hold the extension.

Half Around the World