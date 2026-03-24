4 Standing Exercises That Restore Muscle Tone Better Than Weight Training After 60

Keeping up with muscle tone and strength is essential for daily living as you age.

Building muscle after 60 is something to seriously focus on. The loss of muscle—sarcopenia—is a natural process that happens whether you like it or not. It’s essential to restore muscle tone to keep active and lead an independent lifestyle.

Many people have the misconception that building and maintaining muscle is more for aesthetics and to be of “strong weight-lifting status.” That’s not the case. Muscle strength is critical for everyday tasks like carrying and unpacking shopping bags, bending down to pick something up, and even getting in and out of bed.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Fear not, as it’s never too late to start, and you don’t even have to go to the gym to start lifting. To learn a productive approach, we chatted with Dr. Andrew Gorecki, DPT, a licensed Doctor of Physical Therapy and the owner of MovementRX based in Michigan, who has 15+ years of experience in the field. Dr. Gorecki shares four standing exercises that restore muscle tone better than weight training after 60.

When speaking of life after 60, Dr. Gorecki says, “Even active adults cannot recruit muscle fibers quickly and in lock-step, especially in the hips and core. Joint stiffness and less elastic tendons also limit muscle activation, preventing strength from translating into control.”

Even though they typically don’t receive enough credit, standing exercises trump classic isolated weight training when it comes to rebuilding functional strength and improving balance.

“This increases movement in day-to-day life while also decreasing fall risk. Do some training barefoot or in flat shoes to restore foot stability and proprioception,” Dr. Gorecki adds.

Below, he breaks down four of his top-recommended exercises.

Sit-to-Stands

Begin seated at the front of a sturdy chair with your feet placed on the floor under your knees. Lean forward slightly. Try to stand up without using your knees, hands, or additional support. Use control to sit back down, taking 4 seconds to gradually lower. Perform 3 sets of 8 to 10 reps.

Standing Hip Hinges

Stand tall with your feet hip-width apart. Place your hands behind your head. Press your hips back while maintaining a tall chest. As you hinge forward, feel a solid stretch in your hamstrings. Activate your hamstrings and glutes to drive your hips forward. Perform 3 sets of 10 reps.

Lateral Band Walks

Begin by placing a resistance band around your ankles or thighs. Slightly bend your knees and step sideways, keeping your movement controlled. Perform 2 to 3 sets of 12 steps in each direction.

Single-Leg Balance With Reach