Starbucks' 2023 Holiday Menu Is Here—and It's Full of New Goodies

If you're a Starbucks devotee, then the most wonderful time of year starts tomorrow.

Thursday, November 2 marks the first official day of the holiday season, that is, the day Starbucks officially debuts its red cups and holiday menu.

This year, favorite beverages will return to the menu, including the Peppermint Mocha, Caramel Brulée Latte, Chestnut Praline Latte, and Iced Sugar Cookie Almondmilk Latte. And while Starbucks' beloved Gingerbread Latte has been a distant memory since 2020 (a rough year for us all), a brand new Iced Gingerbread Oatmilk Chai will be hitting menus. Select Starbucks locations that also serve Oleato beverages will also offer a new Oleato Gingerbread Oatmilk Latte.

If you're looking for a less sweet holiday beverage, Starbucks Christmas Blend coffee will also be back for drip drinkers. This year's blend combines aged Sumatran beans with dark-roasted beans from Guatemala, Colombia, and Papua New Guinea to accentuate notes of spiced chocolate and spruce tips. The beans are also sold as whole beans, ground, and decaf to brew at home.

To eat, Starbucks' favorite holiday treats are back, including the ever-popular Cranberry Bliss Bar, Gingerbread Loaf, Peppermint Brownie Cake Pop, Snowman Cookie, and Sugar Plum Cheese Danish.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

And for those who want to get fancy about it, Starbucks Reserve Roasteries in New York, Chicago, and Seattle will offer even more extensive seasonal menus. A trio of new holiday beverages includes a cocktail, the Peppermint Mocha Espresso Martini, an extra-special Starbucks Reserve Peppermint Mocha, and an indulgent Starbucks Oleato Whiskey Barrel-Aged Cold Brew. A special selection of seasonal baked goods includes a Princi Chocolate Hazelnut Swirl Cake, Pistachio Maritozzo, Apple Crumb Pie, and Cranberry Cheese Danish.

As for the cups, November 2nd's red cup reveal will feature various designs with magenta and green patterns, inspired by the theme "share the joy" and designed by Starbucks' lead art director, Bridget Shilling. Envisioned like little wrapped gifts, each cup features a gift tag to write notes on. Four different red cup designs are available—Peppermint Swirl, Ribbon Spool, Bauble Wrap, and Party Plaid—plus a new cold cup, adorned with snowy white baubles and sparkles.

"When we were looking at trends when designing this year's holiday, we kept seeing bright, bold, uplifting colors," said Kristy Cameron, creative director at Starbucks. "We found that magenta alongside the holiday reds and greens lifts the traditional holiday colors and makes the red look even brighter… My hope is that [people] feel excitement and joy when they see the cups, and that they want to share them with family and friends."

Starbucks collectors can also soon purchase limited-edition holiday merch, including a sparkly Iridescent Winter White Cold Cup and a new Poinsettia Red Prism Cold Cup.