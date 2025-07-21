5 Best Starbucks Orders to Lose Love Handles

Starbucks is one of my family’s go-to spots in the morning, especially when we are short on time. Not only can I pick up a much-needed fix of caffeine, but there are many delicious food items to please myself and my kids. If trying to lose weight, you should place your order carefully at the ‘Bucks, as not all menu options will fuel fat loss. “As a dietitian—for myself and my clients—I always aim to pick options that give the most bang for your buck, both literally and nutritionally,” says Life Time Miami at the Falls Registered Dietitian Madison Shaw. “I look for meals with at least 20g of protein (ideally closer to 30g), some healthy fat, and a source of fiber. The goal is always something that tastes good, keeps blood sugar steady, and actually keeps you full.” Not sure what to order on your next trip to Starbucks? Here are her five go-to Starbucks orders to lose love handles.

Egg Bites

If you need a morning protein fix, order Egg Bites, a delicious item that spawned many copycat recipes. “Egg Bites are a go-to,” says Shaw. “They have anywhere from 15–19g of protein, plus some fat to help with satiety and blood sugar stability. They’re a small but mighty option that can hold you over for more than an hour.”

Steel-Cut Oatmeal

The steel-cut oatmeal is another nutritionist-endorsed option. “If you’re looking for a more complete breakfast, pair the egg bites with the steel-cut oatmeal. You’ll get an additional 5g of protein from the oats, and together they make a balanced, filling meal that won’t spike your blood sugar,” Shaw notes.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Spinach, Feta, and Egg White Wrap

One of my personal favorites is the spinach, feta, and egg white wrap, “another great option,” Shaw agrees. “It’s a balanced mix of carbs, protein, fat, and fiber, all for only 290 calories. You can always pair it with a set of egg bites for a total of around 35g of protein if you’re looking to increase your intake,” she says.

Grande Latte with Milk

As for a healthier drink? “My personal go-to is a Grande latte with cow’s milk,” Shaw reveals. “Surprisingly, it offers around 13g of protein. Pair that with the egg white wrap or egg bites and you’ve got a blood sugar-friendly, satisfying breakfast on the go. I also keep some collagen powder with me to add to my coffee for a little extra boost.”

Eggs and Gouda Protein Box

If you are looking for a mid-day meal on the go, head over to the refrigerator grab-and-go section. “For lunch, I love the Eggs and Gouda Protein Box—it’s a convenient, balanced option that checks a lot of nutritional boxes,” Shaw says.