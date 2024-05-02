 Skip to content

Starbucks Claims Its New Lavender Drinks Are As Popular As PSLs

The Pumpkin Spice Latte's massive popularity has some fresh competition.
By Zoe Strozewski
Published on May 2, 2024 | 2:34 PM

Out of all the limited-edition beverages that Starbucks has rolled out over the years, none is quite as iconic as the Pumpkin Spice Latte (PSL). The drink has been a seasonal staple at Starbucks for two decades, usually driving huge spikes in customer visits when it returns in the fall each year, according to Placer.ai data. However, the PSL's massive popularity is now facing some serious competition from a new Starbucks menu addition that's already become a huge hit.

To celebrate the start of spring this year, Starbucks introduced its first-ever lavender beverages in early March. The line of floral-flavored drinks includes an Iced Lavender Cream Oatmilk Matcha topped with lavender cream cold foam, an Iced Lavender Oatmilk Latte, and a light purple Lavender Crème Frappuccino. Customers can also customize other drinks on the menu to add lavender flavor or lavender cream cold foam.

The lavender beverages have been garnering social media buzz ever since they launched and received a positive review in our own taste test. And in an April 30 earnings call, Starbucks CEO Laxman Narasimhan revealed that the lavender debut "compares to some of the most successful launches we've ever had."

The beverages have been so popular, in fact, that they "performed nearly as well this past quarter as the PSL," Narasimhan added. That's a big deal considering that Starbucks has sold hundreds of millions of PSLs since they first hit menus in 2003. This past November, Starbucks also reported seeing "record global demand" for pumpkin drinks after launching its fall menu.

Starbucks Pumpkin Spice Latte
Starbucks

Looking ahead, Starbucks plans to continue developing innovative new menu items as it works to reverse declines in sales and customer traffic that dragged down its performance last quarter. The chain recently debuted a new line of Spicy Lemonade Refreshers, rolled out its controversial olive oil coffees to stores nationwide in January, and launched a new premium version of its blueberry muffin.

Narasimhan said they'll soon debut a spin on boba called "pearls," a "zero- to low-calorie handcrafted energy beverage," and an egg, pesto, & mozzarella sandwich. Starbucks will also add up to five sugar-free drink customization options later this year and expand its grab-and-go food options with more vegan, vegetarian, gluten-free, and kid-friendly options.

"Looking to our innovation pipeline for the second half of the year, I'm excited by the number and types of products we're bringing to market," Narasimhan said.

