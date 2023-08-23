Skip to content

Starbucks' 2023 Fall Menu Drops Tomorrow, & The PSL Isn't Even the Most Exciting Part

Calling all pumpkin and apple fans: seasonal flavors are finally back.
Brianna Ruback
By Brianna Ruback
Published on August 23, 2023 | 11:35 AM
FACT CHECKED BY Chris Shott
The product recommendations in this post are recommendations by the writer and/or expert(s) interviewed and do not contain affiliate links. Meaning: If you use these links to buy something, we will not earn a commission.

It may only be August, but fall is finally kicking off at Starbucks. Starting tomorrow, Aug. 24, fans can order the highly anticipated Pumpkin Spice Latte—also known as the "PSL"—for the 20th year in a row. That's not all though, as the coffee giant will also be offering both new and returning autumnal goodies to help customers celebrate the upcoming season.

RELATED: Dunkin' Just Brought Back the Pumpkin Spice Latte & 8 Other Fall Goodies

What's new?

Inspired by a popular customer and barista creation, one of Starbucks' newest fall additions is the Pumpkin Cream Chai Tea Latte. This drink combines spiced chai with pumpkin cream cold foam and a pumpkin spice dusting.

starbucks iced pumpkin cream chai latte
Starbucks Iced Pumpkin Cream Chai LatteCourtesy of Starbucks

Then, there's the new Iced Apple Crisp Oatmilk Shaken Espresso—a spin on the chain's popular Iced Brown Sugar Oatmilk Shaken Espresso. This pairs Starbucks' Blonde Espresso with flavors of apple, cinnamon, and brown sugar. They are then shaken together and topped with oat milk.

starbucks iced apple crisp oatmilk shaken espresso
Starbucks Iced Apple Crisp Oatmilk Shaken EspressoCourtesy of Starbucks

If you're looking for a new bite to enjoy with your seasonal sip, Starbucks is debuting its Baked Apple Croissant. Merging two popular baked goods, this new item consists of layers of croissant dough wrapped around a warm apple pie filling and topped with sugar.

Starbucks Reserve locations will also be home to fall food and drinks for the first time ever this year. These include the Starbucks Reserve Pumpkin Spice Latte, alcoholic beverages like the new Pumpkin Spice Whiskey Barrel-Aged Iced Latte and Pumpkin Spice Espresso Martini, and Princi bakery items like the Pumpkin Maritozzo and Pumpkin Spice Cake.

What's coming back?

In addition to the PSL, Starbucks is bringing back two fan-favorite fall beverages. For the fifth year in a row, the Pumpkin Cream Cold brew is making a reappearance. This drink includes a mix of Starbucks' cold brew and vanilla syrup topped with pumpkin cream cold foam and a pumpkin spice dusting.

starbucks pumpkin cream cold brew
Starbucks Pumpkin Cream Cold BrewCourtesy of Starbucks

Customers can also get their hands on the Apple Crisp Oatmilk Macchiato. Launched last year, this fall dessert-inspired coffee drink layers flavors of apple, cinnamon, and brown sugar with espresso and a spiced apple drizzle. Like the PSL, this can be ordered hot, iced, or blended.

Other fall menu items returning to Starbucks include the Pumpkin Cream Cheese Muffin and Owl Cake Pop.

Brianna Ruback
Brianna is a staff writer at Eat This, Not That! She attended Ithaca College, where she graduated with a degree in Journalism and a minor in Communication Studies. Read more about Brianna
Filed Under
// //
More in Restaurants
  • starbucks psl

    Starbucks' 2023 Fall Menu Drops Tomorrow

  • fast food grilled chicken sandwich

    8 Healthiest Fast-Food Chicken Sandwiches

  • McDonald's sign

    McDonald's Just Launched 2 New Breakfast Sandwiches

  • steak dinner

    10 Best Steakhouses in New York City

  • pepperoni pizza slices

    The #1 Pizza to Order at 8 Fast-Food Chains