Starbucks' 2023 Fall Menu Drops Tomorrow, & The PSL Isn't Even the Most Exciting Part

The product recommendations in this post are recommendations by the writer and/or expert(s) interviewed and do not contain affiliate links. Meaning: If you use these links to buy something, we will not earn a commission.

It may only be August, but fall is finally kicking off at Starbucks. Starting tomorrow, Aug. 24, fans can order the highly anticipated Pumpkin Spice Latte—also known as the "PSL"—for the 20th year in a row. That's not all though, as the coffee giant will also be offering both new and returning autumnal goodies to help customers celebrate the upcoming season.

RELATED: Dunkin' Just Brought Back the Pumpkin Spice Latte & 8 Other Fall Goodies

What's new?

Inspired by a popular customer and barista creation, one of Starbucks' newest fall additions is the Pumpkin Cream Chai Tea Latte. This drink combines spiced chai with pumpkin cream cold foam and a pumpkin spice dusting.

Then, there's the new Iced Apple Crisp Oatmilk Shaken Espresso—a spin on the chain's popular Iced Brown Sugar Oatmilk Shaken Espresso. This pairs Starbucks' Blonde Espresso with flavors of apple, cinnamon, and brown sugar. They are then shaken together and topped with oat milk.

If you're looking for a new bite to enjoy with your seasonal sip, Starbucks is debuting its Baked Apple Croissant. Merging two popular baked goods, this new item consists of layers of croissant dough wrapped around a warm apple pie filling and topped with sugar.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Starbucks Reserve locations will also be home to fall food and drinks for the first time ever this year. These include the Starbucks Reserve Pumpkin Spice Latte, alcoholic beverages like the new Pumpkin Spice Whiskey Barrel-Aged Iced Latte and Pumpkin Spice Espresso Martini, and Princi bakery items like the Pumpkin Maritozzo and Pumpkin Spice Cake.

What's coming back?

In addition to the PSL, Starbucks is bringing back two fan-favorite fall beverages. For the fifth year in a row, the Pumpkin Cream Cold brew is making a reappearance. This drink includes a mix of Starbucks' cold brew and vanilla syrup topped with pumpkin cream cold foam and a pumpkin spice dusting.

Customers can also get their hands on the Apple Crisp Oatmilk Macchiato. Launched last year, this fall dessert-inspired coffee drink layers flavors of apple, cinnamon, and brown sugar with espresso and a spiced apple drizzle. Like the PSL, this can be ordered hot, iced, or blended.

Other fall menu items returning to Starbucks include the Pumpkin Cream Cheese Muffin and Owl Cake Pop.