7 Major Changes Coming to Starbucks

This week, Starbucks is hosting Leadership Experience 2025, the company’s largest leadership gathering ever. Over 14,000 store managers and retail leaders are participating in development sessions and coffee education workshops to hone their craft further and deliver exceptional coffeehouse service. The coffee chain also made several exciting announcements about the next phase of its “Back to Starbucks” strategy, major changes coming to the brand, and what to expect at your local Starbucks.

A New Starbucks 1971 Roast

One of the most exciting announcements is that a New Starbucks 1971 Roast is coming to US and Canada Starbucks cafes this winter. According to the brand, it is a “bold, all-day dark roast crafted with beans from Sumatra, Colombia, and Brazil—paying homage to the company’s heritage in dark roast coffee.”

Managers Will Be Called Coffeehouse Leader

Starbucks store managers are getting a new title and visual identity. You will now refer to the leader of the pack as the “Coffeehouse Leader,” and they will be easier to identify, wearing a custom cross-back apron that symbolizes hospitality and coaching.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

26 Healthy Soda Alternatives That Dietitians Love

There Will Be Assistant Store Managers

Starbucks is also adding an Assistant Store Manager (ASM) Role to its hiring roster. The company is launching a full-time Assistant Store Manager (ASM) role. It will start in September with full rollout in 2026. The role enhances leadership coverage, unlocks career paths, and supports the brand’s commitment to 90% internal promotion.

A “Starting Five” Approach

Starbucks will be taking a “Starting Five” approach. “Allows Starbucks to quickly deploy innovation in a set of five coffeehouses, get real-time feedback from green apron partners and then scale as it sees results,” it explains. A great example of the Starting Five approach in action is a recent coffeehouse operations model pilot in Chicago, which combined new service standards, changes to staffing deployment, and the latest technology to address wait-time issues.

18 Restaurant Chains That Serve Breakfast All Day

Launch of Green Apron Service Model

Starbucks is also launching a Green Apron Service Model. The company is scaling the early success of “Starting Five” with a new Green Apron Service model, which sets clearer expectations, strengthens human connection, and creates more consistent and personal moments at the counter. “It was built with our partners, in our coffeehouses,” the company says.

Modernization of Beverage and Food

Modernizing beverages and food is also a priority, which involves creating a relevant and global menu that resonates with customers and inspires them to visit. “Starbucks is reimagining and modernizing its beverages and food – from protein cold foam to freshly baked croissants and cookies. The new products will reflect customer preferences and Starbucks coffee heritage, designed to exceed expectations for both customers and partners,” the brand explains.

Enhanced Technology

Starbucks is also enhancing technology to support the partner experience, starting with Green Dot Assist. “A generative AI-powered assistant that supports baristas with real-time shift guidance, standards, and troubleshooting. Piloting in 50 stores, with broader rollout in FY26,” the company explains. There is also Next Gen POS, a redesigned point-of-sale system to reduce “training time and drink remakes while enhancing workflow – built with intuitive navigation, improved accessibility and personalization.”