Starbucks Announces New Details on Red Cup Day—Here's How to Get Yours Free

Red Cup day is here! On Thursday, Nov. 16, the annual celebration will provide customers who order any size of a handcrafted holiday beverage with a free limited-edition reusable red holiday cup. The giveaways will be available at participating stores nationwide while supplies last.

What's so special about the red cup? Returning for its sixth year in a row, the collectible is designed with the intention of being stylish and eco-friendly. And creating demand for Starbucks' limited edition seasonal drinks, of course. This year's exclusive cup is made from 75% recycled material. In 2022, the red cup was only 50% recycled content. This is part of Starbucks' effort to be more sustainable and reduce its waste footprint by 50% by 2030.

RELATED: Starbucks' 2023 Holiday Menu Is Here—and It's Full of New Goodies

The free reusable red cup is also designed as a gift that keeps on giving, even beyond the holiday season. Just as with any reusable cup, customers who bring their clean reusable red cup into Starbucks to be refilled (and thus, save a disposable cup) will earn a $0.10 discount on their order.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

An extra bonus for Starbucks Rewards members: Earn 25 bonus Stars when you bring your reusable red cup in for any star-qualifying order, up to 3 times per day.

So how do you ensure you get the cup? The complimentary reusable red cup will be used for hand-crafted holiday beverage orders placed in-store, at the drive-thru, on the Starbucks app and via Starbucks Delivers on Nov. 16. The Red Cup can be filled with hot or cold beverages.

This is the perfect chance to try one (or several) of Starbucks' new holiday drinks. Over a dozen beverages qualify for the promotion, including classics like Peppermint Hot Chocolate, Peppermint Mocha, Pumpkin Spice Latte (if your location still has pumpkin spice syrup), Sugar Cookie Almondmilk Latte, Peppermint White Hot Chocolate, and more. Those with access to specialty drinks can also try the Oleato Gingerbread Oatmilk Latte. That's right, gingerbread syrup is back at Starbucks for the season, and you can also try it in a new Iced Gingerbread Oatmilk Chai.

RELATED: 15 Best & Worst Drinks to Order at Starbucks, Say Dietitians

Want a bit of a lighter drink? You can request nonfat milk with any classic seasonal beverage. Two percent milk is standard, but nut, nonfat, and non-dairy options (almond, coconut, oat, and soy) are all available too, though may incur a slight upcharge. You can also ask for less syrup, aka "fewer pumps" to reduce the sugar content in the typically sweet drinks. And if it doesn't do anything for you, it's totally okay to skip the whip and additional toppings.

And while the reusable Red Cup holds 16 ounces, there's no pressure to refill it with a Grande (16 oz) beverage. Ordering a short (8 oz for hot beverages) or a tall (12 oz) is totally fine. Happy sipping!