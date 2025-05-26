Starbucks Just Dropped Their New Summer Menu

As a food writer, one of my favorite things about the changing season is the influx of new food and drinks, everywhere from Costco and Trader Joe’s to my favorite fast food restaurants and coffee shops. This week, Starbucks has announced its new summer menu, and it’s everything we hoped for and then some. Here is everything to expect at your favorite coffee chain this summer.

Here Are All the New Menu Items

Starbucks’ summer menu is officially in full effect with new limited-time beverages and snacks, including a new Iced Horchata Oatmilk Shaken Espresso, returning fan-favorite Summer-Berry Starbucks Refreshers Beverages, and a new Strawberries & Cream Cake Pop.

Iced Horchata Oatmilk Shaken Espresso

The new Iced Horchata Oatmilk Shaken Espresso, available now until supplies last, is inspired by horchata, the popular Latin American drink. It is made with Starbucks® Blonde Espresso, oatmilk, and horchata flavored syrup, “a fusion of warm cinnamon, sweet vanilla and subtle nutty notes reminiscent of the rice milk that makes up a traditional horchata,” Starbucks says.

The Drink Is “Comforting and Refreshing”

“In the central California neighborhood where I grew up, horchata was everywhere—on street corners, in convenience stores, and on the menu at most Mexican restaurants we visited,” said beverage developer Ricky Gonzalez instrumental in bringing the new drink to Starbucks. “Every Sunday, we would have a family meal at a Mexican restaurant, and horchata was always a treat for my brother and me. It was icy, sweet, and spiced with cinnamon. It’s both comforting and refreshing.”

Summer-Berry Refreshers Are Back

Summer-Berry Refreshers, first introduced on the summer menu in 2024, are back and available while supplies last. The drinks feature “a sweet and summery blend of raspberry, blueberry and blackberry flavors shaken with ice and water, poured over raspberry flavored pearls,” Starbucks says. The drinks can also be ordered with lemonade as a Summer-Berry Lemonade Refresher or with creamy coconut milk in the Summer Skies Drink.

Strawberries & Cream Cake Pop

Cake pop lovers will be excited to try the new Strawberries & Cream Cake Pop. The sweet treat features strawberry cream cake mixed with buttercream, dipped in a chocolaty icing, and is finished with a summer strawberry design.

There Are New Items at Starbucks Reserves Too

Over at Starbucks Reserve locations in Chicago, New York City, and Seattle, there are many new additions, including the Ube Espresso Martini, Masala Chai Latte, and Crispy Hashbrown Egg Cup. There are also two new Starbucks Reserve whole bean coffee blends, Rwanda Sholi Kundwa and Honey Process Ecuador Loja, and Indonesia West Java blend is also back.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

And, a New FARM Rio Product Line

In addition to new summer drinkware, there is also an exciting collaboration with FARM Rio and Starbucks. The drinkware collection features the vibrant colors and prints of the popular Brazilian fashion label and includes cold cups, key chains, and more.