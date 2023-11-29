Starbucks Is Offering 50% Off All Drinks Tomorrow—Here's How to Score Yours

Love it or hate it, there's no denying that Starbucks has a firm hold on the holiday drink game. Some beeline to Starbucks for Pumpkin Spice Lattes at the first sign of orange leaves, while others start craving Peppermint Mochas as soon as their puffer coats come out of hibernation. Whatever your preferred winter concoction might be, Starbucks just sweetened the deal for you to pick up your cozy, holiday cup beverage with a special half-off deal on each and every one of their drink offerings.

RELATED: Starbucks & 11 More Coffee Chains That Serve the Best Holiday Beverages

On Thursday, Nov. 30, Starbucks is offering a special "Yay Day" deal of 50% off all drinks, redeemable between 12 p.m. and 6 p.m. local time all across the country. All you need to take advantage of this deal is a Starbucks Rewards account, and don't worry, that's not a hidden fee—it's 100% free to sign up. If you sign up via the Starbucks app, you'll see a Yay Day coupon that you can apply when ordering ahead or paying at the counter, but you can also just ask your barista to apply to the deal as long as you show proof you're a Rewards member.

If you generally frequent Starbucks, you should be signing up for a Rewards account no matter what—otherwise, you're just leaving money on the table, and not just with this Yay Day deal. When you're a Rewards member and place orders through your account (either by ordering on the app or scanning your Rewards card at checkout), you'll earn one star for every dollar spent at Starbucks, and you can redeem those stars for discounts on future orders or, if you save up enough, totally free drinks or other menu items. You also get a free treat on your birthday and access to frequent promotions and ways to get even more money off your coffee orders, whether by earning extra stars or accessing limited-time deals on select drinks.

RELATED: Customers Complain Starbucks Has Basically Become an Ice Cream Shop6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Right now, Starbucks Rewards members not only get access to tomorrow's half-off deal on any drink of their choice, but also access to the coffee chain's 10th annual Starbucks For Life lottery. Members can enter to win a wide range of prizes including a Delta Air Lines gift card, a Starbucks + Stanley tumbler, Bonus Stars, a Starbucks Gift Card, or—best of all—Starbucks For Life, which technically means a free Starbucks menu item every day for the next 30 years.

There are so many opportunities to save money on your coffee order, win free treats, and make your daily coffee routine quicker, easier, and more affordable, with the app keeping a record of all your past orders and letting you save your favorite locations and go-to drinks to re-order your usual with just a tap of a button. If you've been on the fence about signing up, let tomorrow's 50 percent off deal be your sign from the universe that it's time to stop paying full price for coffee right this minute.