Skip to content

Steak and Ale Steakhouse Is Coming Back After 14 Years—Here's What's On the Menu

The chain's menu will be a combo of old favorites and modern touches.
Meaghan Cameron
By Meaghan Cameron
Published on January 18, 2023 | 11:49 AM
FACT CHECKED BY Mura Dominko

With dimly lit rooms, wood paneling, prime cuts of meat, and lots of beer and wine, Steak and Ale was an iconic steakhouse chain for more than four decades. Unfortunately, the affordable family chain closed its final location in 2008, much to the chagrin of fans. So it's no wonder that the recent news about its revival is generating excitement.

Fans will be able to enjoy Steak and Ale again in the very near future—the first of its planned 15 locations will open this year in Burnsville, Minn. According to reports, the chain's second coming will combine old-school fan-favorite elements with a few modern changes.

With the seeming death, or at least lull, of fine dining, an affordable steakhouse is essentially the holy grail. "People harken to the days when they can have a great experience and don't have to spend a lot of money," Paul Mangiamele, Chairman & CEO of Legendary Restaurant Brands, which acquired Steak and Ale in 2015, told Restaurant Business. "The evolution of the affordable steakhouse category is ready for the reintroduction."

RELATED: 5 Outdated Steakhouse Chains That Are Making a Comeback

Steak and Ale aficionados, including those in the 50,000-member Facebook fan group, needn't worry that too much will change. "We wanted to keep the same vibe, the same ambiance, the same energy," said Mangiamele.

steak and ale exterior
Recollection Road / YouTube

That will include the chain's iconic logo and many of the signature menu items, including the beloved salad bar, which was overwhelmingly praised by the fans in the Facebook group. Whether that means the signature herb-roasted prime rib, Kensington club, and Hawaiian chicken are returning has not been revealed. The two latter are part of the current Bennigan's Steak and Ale Classics menu.

"Just don't do the expanded menu that helped kill the original. Folks don't come to a place called STEAK AND ALE for pasta. And do live music in the bar," one Facebook user wrote. Another agreed, "The perfect menu would have maybe 15 Food menu items max."

However, there definitely will be some modern touches at new Steak and Ale restaurants, including a prime-rib carving station and tableside salad preparation. The menu will also feature some "culinary fusion" and an expanded selection of craft beer (it is called Steak and Ale, after all). Plus, the projected restaurants will be about 4,000 square feet smaller.

Anticipated additional locations, in conjunction with Bennigans and Bennigan's On the Fly, are planned in Oklahoma, North Dakota, South Dakota, Nebraska, Missouri, and Kansas. Mangiamele said he's been "bombarded" by people interested in owning one but he's been moving forward slowly and deliberately. It seems Legendary Restaurant Brands really wants to get this one right.

Meaghan Cameron
Meaghan Cameron is Deputy Editor of Restaurants at Eat This, Not That! Read more about Meaghan
Filed Under
// //

Is this content interesting for you?
Join our FREE Daily Newsletter

Get the best food tips and diet advice every single day

Something went wrong, please try again.
More in Healthy Eating
  • avocados on pink background

    The Fastest Way To Ripen an Avocado

  • man eating breakfast

    4 Healthy Eating 'Patterns' for Longevity

  • fatphobia woman-running with an overweight shadow

    'Fatphobia' May Be Just as Toxic as Poor Diet

  • vitamin d

    Lack of Vitamin D Is Linked to Muscle Loss

  • retrain tastebuds eating healthy

    How the Timing of Your Meals Can Affect Weight Loss