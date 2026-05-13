5 Steak Dinners at Chain Restaurants Chefs are Raving About

Chefs highlight steak dinners at popular chains known for quality and consistency.

Steak dinners at chain restaurants don’t always get the respect they deserve, but that’s starting to change. Across the country, chefs are praising certain spots where consistency, technique and value come together in delicious ways. From well-marbled cuts cooked with precision to presentation, there are a few national chains that chefs Eat This, Not That! spoke to say are worth your attention.

Fleming’s Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar–Japanese A5 Wagyu Steak

Fleming’s Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar is a polished high-end chain with a hefty price tag, but if you’re in the mood to treat yourself, the Japanese A5 Wagyu strip is incredible, according to Kerby Morgan Jr., chef and owner of Coastal Cuisine. “It has a buttery texture and rich depth of flavor,” he says. “The steak almost melts as you eat it, while still delivering a clean, luxurious beef flavor that isn’t overly heavy.” Chef Morgan Jr. adds, “Fleming’s does a great job letting the quality of the Wagyu speak for itself through careful preparation and refined presentation.”

Capital Grille–Bone-in Ribeye

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Another go-to for Chef Morgan Jr. is the bone-in ribeye at Capital Grille, which he says is great “due to its rich, deep beef flavor.” He shares, “What I appreciate as a chef is the balance of a proper sear on the outside while still maintaining a juicy, tender interior. The bone adds extra depth during cooking, and the overall presentation feels polished and classic without overcomplicating the steak itself.”

LongHorn Steakhouse — The Outlaw Ribeye

LongHorn Steakhouse offers a reliable, affordable steakhouse experience with consistently solid food and generous portions. There’s plenty of tasty steak options on the menu, but the Outlaw Ribeye is a favorite for Kareem “Mr. Bake” Queeman, Pastry Chef, Television Personality & Judge. “It’s consistently well-seasoned, properly charred, and delivers that bold steakhouse flavor people crave,” he says. “I appreciate when a chain can maintain consistency across locations, and LongHorn does a great job with their ribeye cookery and overall plate composition.”

Papas Brothers Steakhouse–Porterhouse Steak

Papas Brothers Steakhouse is recognized as one of the best steakhouses in the U.S., in part for its top-tier USDA Prime beef, dry-aged on-site for a minimum of 28 days. Private chef Scott McKinnon highly recommends the Porterhouse Steak. “Papas Brothers Steakhouse in Dallas, Texas, serves the best porterhouse steak as they source local Texas Beef that is 1.5 to 2″ thick on this cut of beef, and the grade is prime for even marbling throughout. The combination of their commercial broilers and grills makes the perfect steak,” he says.

Texas Roadhouse–Filet Medallions

You can’t mention great chain steakhouses without acknowledging Texas Roadhouse. It’s affordable, family-friendly and of great quality. “For steak dinners, Texas Roadhouse is the first place I think of,” says Dozus, home chef, recipe developer & food blogger. “They’ve built a reputation on being consistent, and for a chain steak dinner, that matters more than anything.” With so many mouth-watering options, it’s hard to choose, but for Chef/Co-Owner of Katsubo, Joe Nierstedt, the Filet Medallions are a must-have. “The dinner is served with three tender 3-ounce filets (9 oz. in total) and topped with Peppercorn or Portobello Mushroom sauce and served over seasoned rice with one side,” he says.