These restaurant chains serve Dubai chocolate desserts with pistachio and kataifi.

The Dubai chocolate trend is still going strong, and in my opinion, is now a dessert staple. The combination of chocolate and pistachio is just so perfect that people can’t get enough of it. If you are craving a Dubai chocolate inspired dessert, there are lots of chains serving it up in different styles and forms. Here are the 6 best Dubai chocolate desserts at leading restaurant chains.

Baskin-Robbins

The Dubai Chocolate Inspired Sundae at Baskin-Robbins features three scoops of Pistachio Chocolate Bar Ice Cream, layered with hot fudge and kadayif, topped with whipped cream, pistachio sauce, fudge drizzle, and kadayif. There is also aqn equally delicious Dubai Chocolate Inspired Shake, made with Pistachio Chocolate Bar Ice Cream blended with milk and pistachio sauce with a fudge drizzle cup garnish, topped with whipped cream, pistachio sauce, and kadayif.

Cold Stone Creamery

Over at Cold Stone Creamery, the Dubai Chocolate Creation is a favorite with customers. It features Chocolate Ice Cream with Pistachio Cream, Kataifi, and Chocolate Shavings, and “it’s delicious,” a Redditor says. “It’s actually pretty delicious with generous chocolate ribbons, vibrant green color that is appetizing, and legit pistachio flavor. I enjoyed a scoop last night on a whim,’ another adds.

Chocolate Bash

Chocolate Bash has a Dubai Strawberry Cup that is worth the hype and then some, but you can’t go wrong with any of the other Dubai chocolate concoctions there. “The Dubai chocolate strawberries and Dubai shake were bomb!” a Yelper writes. “The Dubai chocolate and strawberry was so good and also bought the bar. Omg delicious,” another adds. “One of the best places to have anything Dubai chocolate,” a third chimes in.

Crave Cookies

6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

The Dubai chocolate strawberry cup at Crave Cookies is another treat worth indulging in. “Our decadent twist on the viral sensation starts with house-made pistachio cream layered with rich milk chocolate ganache and fresh, juicy strawberries. We fold in crushed pistachios for nutty depth, then crown each cup with crispy golden kataifi—that impossibly delicate Middle Eastern pastry—and a generous sprinkle of crushed chocolate chip cookies,” the chain says. “The result? A textural masterpiece in every bite: silky chocolate meets creamy pistachio, fresh berries burst with sweetness, while the shatteringly crisp kataifi and cookie crumbles deliver the perfect crunch.”

Crumbl

Crumbl has two Dubai treats on rotation. The Dubai-Style Chocolate Cookie, served chilled, is a rich brownie cookie layered with crunchy Kataifi and pistachio filling, finished with milk chocolate and a drizzle of pistachio cream. “I LOVE this version of the ‘Dubai’ offers! I enjoyed this much more than the brownie! The filling/cookie ratio is eaual and oh so delicious!!” one fan says. “Best crumble cookie I have had, hands down,” another adds. There is also the Dubai-Style Chocolate Brownie, “a soft fudgy brownie with a crunchy Kataifi and pistachio filling topped with a layer of milk chocolate and drizzled with even more pistachio cream.”

Pressed Juicery

If you want to indulge in a healthier treat, head to Pressed Juicery for the Dubai Style Chocolate Sundae, “Inspired by the viral Dubai chocolate, our Dubai Chocolate Sundae brings the iconic chocolate + pistachio combo to life, Pressed-style. A dairy-free chocolate + vanilla swirl (dairy-free soft serve blends almond and cashew milk with vanilla extract, date syrup, and agave) topped with strawberries, pistachios, and pistachio butter made from 100% pure pistachios. Luxe flavor, elevated with real ingredients,” the brand tells us.