7 Seafood Chains Serving the Best Blackened Fish Tacos

These seafood chains serve flavorful blackened fish tacos with fresh toppings.

Some people like their fish tacos breaded and fried. Others like them grilled or seared and blackened, a light but spicy method of cooking them. If you prefer the latter, there are some really great options at seafood chains and Mexican restaurants. Where can you get blackened fish tacos? Here are 7 seafood chains serving the best options.

Legal Sea Foods

Lega Sea Foods has delicious Fish Tacos made with fried or blackened whitefish, pickled red cabbage, chipotle aioli, and pico de gallo. “I’ve enjoyed everything I’ve ordered here from fish tacos, to grilled fish, to lobster rolls,” one diner said. “My dad is a picky eater but likes Legal so it’s a go-to restaurant for us when he is in town.”

Joe’s Crab Shack

Joe’s Crab Shack has Blackened Fish Tacos made with green cabbage, citrus vinaigrette, cotija cheese, pickled red onions, cilantro, and avocado-lime dressing, served with red beans and rice. “The food was delicious, I had the fish tacos,” one fan said.

Rainforest Cafe

Rainforest Cafe offers a variety of fish taco preparations, including blackened fish tacos. These come with blackened fish, red cabbage, black beans, pico de gallo, jalapeño ranch, and a citrus vinaigrette. You can also order them grilled or fried.

Bonefish Grill

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Bonefish Grill has some delicious Blackened Baja Fish Tacos, featuring three tacos topped with a blend of lettuce, tomato, chimichurri, and cilantro-lime sauce, which keeps diners coming back for more. “Now, I’m usually against blackened over deep fried fish tacos, BUT they were perfect. All of the elements of a great fish taco were represented: A touch of spice, a crunchy texture, and a fresh tortilla that holds up under the weight,” a Yelper says.

The Rusty Bucket

The Rusty Bucket has some popular Baja Fish Tacos. This dish comes with blackened redfish, fresh Pico de Gallo, shredded cabbage, avocado-lime crema on flour street tortillas, and a side of chilled Mexican Street Corn salad. One TripAdvisor reviewer described these fish tacos as better than others served closer to the beach, writing, “very filling array of ingredients and all the right tastes and extras.”

Wahoo’s Fish Taco

I have always been a fan of Wahoo’s Fish Taco, with locations in California, Colorado, Nevada, Texas, New Jersey, and even Japan. While they don’t have a blackened fish, one of the many proteins you can choose from is a “spicy” fish, which is very similar and is a great protein option in the Citrus Slaw Taco, topped with cheese and citrus slaw in a soft corn tortilla.

Twin Peaks

The blackened fish tacos from Twin Peaks are a popular order made with wild-caught cod, pineapple slaw, house-made avocado smash, sour cream, pico de gallo, and jalapeño honey vinaigrette sprinkled with cilantro. “The food is better than most other restaurants of the type,” wrote one commenter on TripAdvisor. “I really like the fish tacos for a light meal.”