7 Steakhouse Chains That Serve the Best Bone-In Steaks

Bone-in steaks have a rich flavor that a boneless option, no matter how delicious, cannot replicate. Whether prime rib or porterhouse, tomahawk or New York Strip, these beautiful cuts of meat are extra juicy and tender thanks to factors such as the bone marrow flavoring the meat, and the bone itself preventing the steak from overcooking. If you want a bone-in steak beautifully cooked and served with the best sides, here are seven steakhouse chains that have you covered.

Longhorn Steakhouse

The Outlaw Ribeye at Longhorn Steakhouse is spectacular. “This big 20 oz. steak doesn’t follow the rules. Our premium, marbled cut of bone-in ribeye is coated with our smoky Char Seasoning and fire-grilled by our Grill Masters to bring out the flavor in every bite,” the chain says.

Texas Roadhouse

The Bone-In Ribeye at Texas Roadhouse is “20 oz cut of juicy, flavorful ribeye served on the bone for extra flavor”, and one of the most popular menu items at the steakhouse chain. The Porterhouse T-Bone is also a great option, with a filet and strip in one Texas-sized 23 oz steak.

Fleming’s Steakhouse

Fleming’s Steakhouse & Wine Bar serves up a spectacular USDA Prime Bone-In Ribeye Steak sourced from grain-fed, ranch-raised cattle and wet-aged for a minimum of 21 days. “Because this Prime steak is bone-in, it holds its shape better during the cooking process. In addition, the meat near the bone comes out 5-10 degrees cooler than the rest of the steak, resulting in pieces that are extra juicy and tender. It’s for this reason that for many staunch steak lovers, bone-in is the way to go,” the chain explains.

The Capital Grille

The Capital Grille has a lovely Kona-Crusted Dry Aged Bone-In NY Strip with Shallot Butter, carved on premises by an in-house butcher and flavored with the acclaimed Hawaiian Kona coffee rub. Guests can also opt for the Porcini-Rubbed Bone-In Ribeye with 15-Year Aged Balsamic, a fan-favorite menu item hand-carved and flavored with an exclusive porcini rub, Extra Virgin Olive Oil, and aged balsamic.

Outback Steakhouse

The 20 oz Bone-In Ribeye at Outback Steakhouse is extra marbled for maximum tenderness and delicious. This is the only bone-in option on the menu. "We both got the bone in Ribeye with garlic butter sauce on top and sautéed mushrooms. Steak was cooked to PERFECTION! Juicy and so flavorful. Best steak I've had in a year," one diner said.

Black Angus

Black Angus Steakhouse has a beautiful Bone-In Ribeye made with Certified Angus Beef that is well-marbled, tender, juicy, and flavorful, the chain says. The restaurant also offers a Tomahawk Bone-In Ribeye dinner for two, featuring a 36 oz Angus steak cooked to perfection.

BOA Steakhouse

BOA Steakhouse has several delicious bone-in options on the menu, including the Porterhouse Brooklyn Style and 21 Day Dry Aged Tomahawk. “I’ve been to several high end steakhouses all over the US and this has been the best experience I’ve had so far,” one diner said. “Literally the best steak I have ever had,” another agreed.