3 Restaurant Chains With the Best Ribeye Steaks, According to Butchers

Known for its rich marbling, tender texture, and bold beefy flavor, the ribeye is the cut steak lovers crave. While it’s a staple at all steakhouses, not all deliver a perfectly cooked ribeye. “An excellent ribeye depends on the careful rendering of its marbled fat and the right exposure to open flame,” says Brian Gunterman, butcher, pitmaster, CEO and Founder of DDR BBQ Supply. “The restaurant chains that understand both have quietly mastered the craft, consistently serving steaks that can rival those from high-end boutique steakhouses.” To find out which restaurants truly come through on quality, flavor, and consistency, Eat This, Not That! asked Gunterman to reveal his top spots for ribeye. From casual chains to upscale steakhouses, these are the restaurants that serve the best, according to the meat expert.

Black Angus Steakhouse

Black Angus has been delivering affordable and high-quality, flavorful steaks for decades. “Their ribeye benefits from a 28-day wet-aging program that enhances tenderness without overpowering the beef’s natural aroma,” says Gunterman. “Black Angus uses a direct-fire broiler that crisps the exterior while allowing the marbled fat to render slowly and baste the meat. The result is a ribeye that tastes more like a backyard classic than a typical chain steakhouse cut.”6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Logan’s Roadhouse

Logan’s Roadhouse is also a budget-friendly chain that offers a 12 ounce or 16 ounce ribeye at cost-effective prices, but doesn’t skimp on quality or taste. “They still hand-season their ribeyes with a straightforward blend of salt and spices rather than relying on pre-made rubs,” says Gunterman. “The steaks are cooked over hickory wood flames instead of just gas or infrared heat, giving them a clean crust and a subtle ring of smoke that’s rare in casual dining. It’s a simple approach — but well-executed and perfectly timed.”

Perry’s Steakhouse & Grille

For a fine dining option, Gunterman raves about Perry’s Steakhouse & Grille and explains why their ribeyes are crave-worthy. “Their ribeye is between fine and coarse- prime beef, but grilled with modesty,” he says. “They do not follow the over-char trend; rather, they seek out a buttery crust and a gentle pull that speaks to finely-controlled temperature. It is the type of steak that continues to be tasty even after the first bite.”