8 Steakhouse Chains With the Best Chicken Dishes

The product recommendations in this post are recommendations by the writer and/or expert(s) interviewed and do not contain affiliate links. Meaning: If you use these links to buy something, we will not earn a commission.

There's an old trope among steakhouse snobs that it's somehow an affront to humanity to order anything but a New York strip or ribeye at a steakhouse. Well, it's not entirely true, even though ordering either of those steaks is usually a great idea. While sticking with what a restaurant does best is usually a good bet for a great meal, many steakhouses pride themselves on high quality ingredients and products for all of the meals they're creating in the kitchen—not just their steaks—and that includes the humble chicken.

"At the Capital Grille, we take pride in creating everything from thoughtfully selected ingredients and techniques," says Michael LaDuke, vice president and corporate executive chef at the popular upscale steakhouse chain. "Our chefs personally prepare every ingredient from scratch, one dish at a time, to deliver a distinctive experience for each and every guest."

If you're dining at a steakhouse, and for whatever reason, you're not in the market for a steak, most menus offer a bevy of alternatives, including classic and not-so-classic dishes with America's favorite bird: the chicken. Here, find some of the best chicken dishes to order at steakhouse chains big and small, but remember menus can vary, so double check before you go flying out of the house.

1 The Capital Grille

Roasted Chicken Breast W/Parmesan Risotto : 840 cal, 44 g fat (23 g saturated fat), 1500 mg sodium, 29 g carbs (2 g fiber, 5 g sugar), 80 g protein

With over 65 locations around the United States, this upscale steakhouse has been a hit since its first location opened in Rhode Island back in 1990. The Roasted Chicken Breast may sound like a simple dish, but the taste is in the technique, explains LaDuke. "Our chicken is centered around perfectly cooked parmesan risotto, enhanced with shiitake mushrooms and finished with sherry for the perfect combination of flavors," he says.

RELATED: 7 Steakhouses That Serve the Best Seafood

2 Davio's Northern Italian Steakhouse

Chicken Parm : Nutrition facts unavailable

This steakhouse chain has locations in Virginia, Georgia, Massachusetts, Pennsylvania, and Texas, and while the main focus is well-seasoned, prime aged steaks, the chain's Italian leanings mean there are plenty of well-seasoned, flavorful non-beef menu items.

For a hearty main, try the free range chicken with creamy potatoes, Brussels sprouts, and lemon butter, but don't miss the decadent penne, topped with applewood smoked chicken, sun dried tomatoes, walnuts and cream, or the old standby: chicken parm.

3 Del Frisco's Grille

Southern Fried Chicken Sandwich : Nutrition facts unavailable

The more casual sibling of Del Frisco's Double Eagle Steakhouse, the Grille serves the famous steak selection, but bird lovers flock to the Southern Fried Chicken Sandwich. Fried chicken breast is served on a fresh bun (or lettuce wrap) and topped with shaved lettuce, pickles, and a Southern-inflected spicy truffle citrus mayo.

4 Fogo de Chão Brazilian Steakhouse

Per Serving (3.2 ounces) : 170 cal (additional nutrition facts unavailable)

One of the most popular steakhouses in America, with annual sales upwards of $200 million, Fogo de Chão does more than just beef churrasco-style. In fact, one of the upscale chain's best offerings is the Frango, featuring a chicken leg that's been marinated in a custom beer and brandy blend and then fire roasted.

5 Morton's the Steakhouse

Chicken Christopher : 1320 cal (additional nutrition facts unavailable)

With around 60 locations around the U.S., Morton's the Steakhouse is a popular stop for business travelers, pre-theater diners, and celebrants for all kinds of special occasions. At Morton's, you get a traditional steakhouse experience, right down to the waitstaff in crisp white button-down shirts and ties. What might surprise you is how many people are fans of Morton's Chicken Christopher, a house specialty featuring two chicken breasts covered in breadcrumbs and beurre blanc.

It's so popular, there's a bevy of copycat recipes online if you'd like to try making this buttery dish at home.

6 Outback Steakhouse

Alice Springs Chicken : 790 cal, 48 g fat (16 g saturated fat), 1180 mg sodium, 14 g carbs (2 g fiber, 12 g sugar), 79 g protein

Alice Springs is a remote town in Australia's northern territory, and even though Outback Steakhouse isn't based in the Land Down Under, the town is the namesake for the chain's beloved Alice Springs Chicken dish. This hearty dish, which also has copycat recipes on multiple sites, consists of grilled chicken breast topped with sautéed mushrooms, crisp bacon, melted Monterey Jack, cheddar, and honey mustard sauce. If you're still hungry after that, it also comes with two sides of your choosing.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

7 The Palm

Chicken Parmigiana Sliders : Nutrition facts unavailable

One of best things about this celebrity favorite steakhouse is its small-bites Prime Time menu, which usually available at the bar from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. (Check your location before going.) The menu features absolutely delightful Chicken Parmigiana Sliders, topped with fried onion strings for around $12. If you can't get there that early, the Chicken Parmigiana on the dinner menu is legendary for the flavorful red sauce and enormous portion.

8 Texas Roadhouse

Chicken Critter Salad : 690 cal, 40 g fat (17 g saturated fat), 1440 mg sodium, 27 g carbs (6 g fiber, 8 g sugar), 56 g protein

Buckle up, we're about to tell you to get a salad for your entree at a steakhouse. The casual dining chain has an extensive menu, and one of the best options for lunch or a lighter (it's relative) dinner is the Chicken Critter Salad. This salad hits just the right notes of fresh and crunchy and is created by piling crispy chicken tenders on a bed of cold greens with jack and cheddar cheeses, egg, tomato, and bacon. If you're looking for a full piece of protein that's a touch healthier than crispy tenders, the Herb Crusted Chicken is marinated chicken breast that's seasoned with herbs and spices, flame-grilled and served with a caramelized lemon for extra flavor. It also comes with two sides!