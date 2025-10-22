7 Steakhouse Chains Serving Ribeyes as Big as Texas

The ribeye is arguably one of the most delicious steaks you can get if not the most delicious (especially if it’s bone-in). The marbling on this iconic cut of meat results in a truly irresistible melt-in-your-mouth treat that is absolutely worth the money when cooked correctly. Making a ribeye at home is fairly straightforward but going out to a good steakhouse is an experience in itself. Here are seven steakhouse chains where the ribeyes are so big and juicy, you’ll always want to come hungry.

Fogo de Chão

Fogo de Chão offers some of the most impressively gigantic ribeye steaks you can get: There’s a 36 oz Dry-Aged Tomahawk Ancho Ribeye which is dry-aged for 42 days, and a 24 oz Wagyu Ancho Ribeye for a slightly lighter option. “Great cuts of meat, one of the best salad bars, great environment, attention to details and most importantly, amazing service!” one diner raved.

Texas Roadhouse

Texas Roadhouse offers guests a whopping 20 oz juicy Bone-In Ribeye (although you can order a larger size if you want). “This is my go-to when traveling for business. I eat once a day when on the road, and I order a 28oz or 30oz ribeye or prime rib,” one customer said.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Ruth’s Chris

Ruth’s Chris serves up a giant 26 oz Cowboy Ribeye you will probably want to share with another person. “Ruth’s Chris never disappoints. The steaks are cooked to perfection, tender and full of flavor. The service is top-notch and the atmosphere feels both classy and comfortable,” one diner said.

Outback Steakhouse

Outback Steakhouse has an 18 oz Bone-In Ribeye customers are obsessed with. “We both got the bone in Ribeye with garlic butter sauce on top and sautéed mushrooms. Steak was cooked to PERFECTION! Juicy and so flavorful. Best steak I’ve had in a year,” one diner said.

Morton’s The Steakhouse

​​Morton’s The Steakhouse serves up a huge 22 oz. Bone-in Ribeye which is described as melt-in-your-mouth tender. “They still make a fantastic steak. Got the bone-in ribeye, some apps, and sides. Amazing meal although come hungry because it’s a lot of food,” one diner said.

Fleming’s Steakhouse

Fleming’s Steakhouse has a 20 oz USDA Prime Bone-In Ribeye that is absolutely unforgettable. “We had the filet mignon and the dry aged ribeye steaks. They were both absolutely amazing, cooked to perfection,” one happy customer said.

Del Frisco’s Double Eagle Steakhouse

It’s best to come hungry to Del Frisco’s Double Eagle Steakhouse, where the 16 or 22 oz Bone-In Prime Ribeye is to die for. “The dry aged ribeye was great! Perfectly cooked thick medium rare steak. Enhanced with garlic butter, this 16 oz steak was easy to put down,” one diner said.