5 Exercises Personal Trainers Recommend for Clients Over 60 Who Haven’t Worked Out in Years

A certified trainer's 5-move plan to rebuild strength and move better after 60

Getting back into the gym after years away is one of the most common things I hear from clients over 60. As a NASM-certified personal trainer, I’ve worked with hundreds of people navigating exactly this transition. The hesitation is real, the physical challenges are real, and the good news is that the path forward doesn’t have to be complicated. These five exercises can help you rebuild strength, improve balance, and move better in daily life, starting from where you are today.

The Challenges of Coming Back

The two most common physical roadblocks I see are limited joint mobility and reduced balance. Extended periods of inactivity lead to stiffness, particularly in the hips, shoulders, and ankles. The body’s ability to sense its position in space, what’s called proprioception, can also diminish, which raises the risk of falls in early training.

On the mental side, fear of injury holds a lot of people back. Many clients hesitate to push themselves because they’re worried about “breaking” something or causing long-term pain. Another pattern I see regularly is the comparison trap: getting caught up in measuring your current physical abilities against what you could do 20 or 30 years ago. That kind of thinking leads to unnecessary frustration and, more importantly, it misses the point.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Why Functional Movement Comes First

For people over 60, the fitness conversation should start with quality of life and build from there. Functional movements mimic everyday actions: sitting down, standing up, carrying groceries, reaching for something on a shelf. That’s the foundation. Everything else follows.

Sit-to-Stands

This is the functional squat, and it’s where I start almost every returning client. It builds lower body strength using a built-in safety net (the chair) and directly mimics one of the most common movements in daily life.

Muscles Trained: Quadriceps, glutes, hamstrings

How to Do It:

Stand in front of a chair with your feet between shoulder and hip width apart

Slowly lower your hips back and down until your glutes touch the seat

Drive through your heels and stand back up to the starting position

Avoid These Mistakes:

Don’t let your knees cave inward at any point during the movement

Don’t use momentum or rock forward to get yourself up; the drive should come from your legs

Recommended Sets and Reps: 2 sets of 10–12 reps, with 60–90 seconds of rest between sets

Form Tip: Once 12 reps starts to feel less challenging, add a third set before increasing any resistance.

Wall Push-Ups

This movement builds upper body strength in the chest, shoulders, arms, and core without the joint strain of a floor push-up. It’s a smart entry point for anyone who hasn’t been training their upper body, and it’s more demanding than it looks when done with proper control.

Muscles Trained: Chest, shoulders, triceps, core

How to Do It:

Stand facing a wall with your arms extended and palms flat against the surface at shoulder width

Slowly bend your elbows and lean in toward the wall

Push back out to the starting position with control

Avoid These Mistakes:

Don’t arch your lower back; keep your body in a straight line from head to heels

Don’t shrug your shoulders toward your ears during the movement

Recommended Sets and Reps: 2 sets of 10–12 reps, with 60–90 seconds of rest between sets.

Bird Dogs

Bird dogs improve core strength, spinal stability, and overall coordination without any of the neck strain that comes with crunches. For clients who haven’t trained in years, this is one of the best ways to rebuild a functional core from the ground up.

Muscles Trained: Core, glutes, lower back, shoulders

How to Do It:

Start on all fours with your hands under your shoulders and knees under your hips

Simultaneously extend your right arm forward and your left leg back

Hold the position for 2–3 seconds, then return to the starting position

Switch sides with each repetition

Avoid These Mistakes:

Don’t tilt your hips to one side; keep your pelvis level throughout

Don’t arch your back unnecessarily; the spine should stay neutral

Recommended Sets and Reps: 2 sets of 10–12 reps per side, with 60–90 seconds of rest between sets

Farmer’s Carry

This one surprises people, but I include it specifically because grip strength and postural stability are two of the strongest indicators of longevity and fall prevention. Carrying weight while walking is also one of the most natural human movements there is.

Muscles Trained: Forearms, grip, traps, core, legs

How to Do It:

Stand tall with your shoulders back and a weight in each hand (dumbbells work, but jugs of water are a perfectly good substitute)

Walk in a straight line for 30 seconds using small, controlled steps

Keep your eyes forward throughout

Avoid These Mistakes:

Don’t slump your shoulders forward; posture is the whole point of this exercise

Don’t look down at your feet

No wrist wraps for this one; the grip work is essential

Recommended Sets and Reps: 2 sets of 30-second walks, with 60–90 seconds of rest between sets

Form Tip: Start with a weight you can carry confidently, but do challenge yourself here. If it feels too easy, go heavier.

Step-Ups

Step-ups mimic climbing stairs and build single-leg strength and stability, two things that matter enormously for independent daily function. The first step of a staircase is all you need.

Muscles Trained: Quadriceps, glutes, hamstrings, calves

How to Do It:

Stand at the bottom of a staircase; use the railing for balance if needed

Step up with your right foot and bring your left foot up to meet it

Step back down and repeat for a full set leading with the right leg

Then complete a second set leading with the left leg

Avoid These Mistakes:

Don’t stare at the ground; keep your gaze forward

Don’t lean too far forward as you step up; stay upright

Recommended Sets and Reps: 2 sets of 10–12 reps per leg, with 60–90 seconds of rest between sets.

How To Structure Your Weekly Routine

Early on, consistency matters more than intensity. That’s not a cliché; it’s how the body adapts. Here’s the framework I’d recommend:

Frequency: 3 days per week (Monday, Wednesday, Friday works well) to allow for rest and recovery between sessions

3 days per week (Monday, Wednesday, Friday works well) to allow for rest and recovery between sessions Sets and reps: 2 sets of 10–12 reps for each exercise; for the farmer’s carry, do 2 sets of 30-second walks

2 sets of 10–12 reps for each exercise; for the farmer’s carry, do 2 sets of 30-second walks Rest: 60–90 seconds between sets

60–90 seconds between sets Progression: Once 12 reps starts to feel manageable, add a third set before increasing weight.

What To Expect in the First 4–6 Weeks

If you’re consistent and doing these movements with good form, here’s what you can realistically expect:

Mobility: A significant reduction in morning stiffness and a noticeable improvement in how easily you move through the day

A significant reduction in morning stiffness and a noticeable improvement in how easily you move through the day Strength: The movements themselves will feel easier to execute; neuromuscular control, efficiency, and overall confidence will all improve

The movements themselves will feel easier to execute; neuromuscular control, efficiency, and overall confidence will all improve Energy: Better circulation and improved oxygen flow typically lead to better sleep quality and more energy throughout the day

The goal isn’t to get back to where you were. The goal is to build a stronger, more capable version of yourself right now. That’s a goal worth showing up for three times a week.