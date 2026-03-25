5 Bed Exercises That Flatten Stubborn Midsection Faster Than Crunches After 60

Burning belly fat isn’t about countless crunches—these exercises will help get the job done.

One fact of life as you age? Your midsection is not always your friend. This part of the body starts to store visceral fat as early as your mid-30s. Not only does it do a really great job at holding onto it, but burning calories and toning it down becomes even more challenging. Hence, the “middle-age spread” comes into play.

There are several ways to strengthen this area, including crunches. This exercise isolates the abdominal muscles and can be a solid addition to a well-rounded ab workout. But we spoke with Karen Ann Canham, CEO and founder of Karen Ann Wellness, Board-Certified Wellness Coach, and Nervous System Specialist who has almost two decades of experience in wellness and corporate leadership, to learn a much better approach. Canham shares five bed exercises that can help flatten the stubborn midsection faster than crunches after 60.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Why Crunches Aren’t an Effective Go-to Solution for Burning Belly Fat

If you’re looking to melt pesky belly fat, crunches aren’t the most effective choice.

“Crunches don’t directly burn belly fat—and this becomes even more relevant after 60,” Canham stresses. “First, spot reduction isn’t physiologically effective. Fat loss happens systemically, not from the specific area being exercised. Crunches primarily strengthen the rectus abdominis, but they don’t significantly impact abdominal fat stores.”

In addition, after you hit 60, sarcopenia causes a reduction in lean muscle mass and slower metabolic rate. This makes it much easier to store fat and more difficult to get rid of it—especially in the abdominal region.

“Hormonal changes—including lower estrogen or testosterone and higher cortisol—shift fat storage toward the abdomen,” Canham adds. “Finally, crunches can increase intra-abdominal pressure without strengthening the deeper stabilizing muscles (like the transverse abdominis), which can actually make the abdomen appear more protruded if those muscles are weak.”

Flattening your belly calls for improved muscle tone, metabolism, and posture—not performing countless crunches. Below, Canham shares five bed exercises to add to your routine.

“These exercises focus on deep core activation, pelvic stability, and full-body muscle engagement, which are more effective for improving how the midsection looks and functions than high-rep crunches alone,” Canham says.

Supine Deep Core Breathing

Lie flat on your back with knees bent and feet flat on the mattress. Place one hand on your chest and the other on your belly. Take a deep breath in through the nose, allowing your lower hand to naturally rise as your belly expands. Slowly exhale through the mouth. Perform 2 sets of 8 to 10 slow breaths.

Dead Bugs

Lie face-up on the mattress with your arms extended toward the sky and knees lifted and bent to 90 degrees. Press your lower back into the mattress as you gradually lower your left arm and extend your right leg. Return to the center. Then, lower your right arm and left leg. Continue to alternate. Perform 2 to 3 sets of 8 to 10 reps on each side.

Glute Bridges

Lie flat on your back with bent knees and feet hip-width apart, arms at your sides with palms pressing into the mattress. Press through your heels to lift your hips until your body forms a straight line from head to heels. Squeeze your buttocks, holding at the top for 2 seconds. Lower your hips back to the start position. Perform 2 to 3 sets of 10 to 12 reps.

Lying Alternating Toe Taps

Lie flat on your back with knees bent to 90 degrees and hips stacked over your heels. Keep your arms at your sides for support. Activate your core and press your lower back into the mattress. Gently lower your left foot toward the mattress, tapping your toes to the surface. Return to the tabletop position. Repeat on the other side. Perform 2 to 3 sets of 10 to 12 reps on each side.

Side-Lying Leg Lifts