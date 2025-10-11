5 Steakhouse Chains With Ribeyes That Range From Pricey to a Steal

Going out for a steakhouse meal is never going to be the cheapest restaurant option, but there are plenty of chains where the meat is somewhat affordable, especially when compared to the upscale dining restaurants. Even within the more reasonable steakhouse chains, there is quite a price difference for a simple ribeye steak, but one option is by far the cheapest (and most popular). Here are five 12 oz boneless ribeye steaks ranked from most to least expensive.

Saltgrass

The 12 oz Pat’s Ribeye at Saltgrass is $31.49, making it one of the more expensive options, but worth it, fans say. “I’ve been eating here for over 20 years, and the food has always been consistently delicious!” one diner shared.

Logan’s Roadhouse

Logan’s Roadhouse has a 12 oz USDA Choice Signature Ribeye for $28.74, “marbled and full of flavor.” The price is definitely on the higher end when compared to other chain steakhouses, and customers say the menu items can be hit or miss.

Outback Steakhouse

Outback Steakhouse‘s 13 oz Ribeye is $27.99 and “extra marbled for maximum tenderness,” the chain says. That extra ounce of steak makes it a little more pricey than similar options but customers love this menu item.

Longhorn Steakhouse

Longhorn Steakhouse’s 12 oz Ribeye is $25.99. “Our Guests love this steakhouse classic so much, they’ve made it our top selling steak. A well-marbled, juicy 12 oz. ribeye seasoned and expertly grilled by our Grill Masters for the best flavor in every bite,” the restaurant says. “The steak was delicious—cooked perfectly and full of flavor,” one customer shared.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Texas Roadhouse

Texas Roadhouse‘s 12 oz Ft. Worth Ribeye is $23.99 and “very juicy and flavorful from the marbling throughout the steak,” the chain says. This is the cheapest ribeye from the affordable steakhouse chains and easily rivals the posh restaurants, shoppers say. “Hear me out. Ribeye. Pittsburgh style. No toppings just pure perfection,” one guest said.