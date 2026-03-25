5 Chair Exercises That Restore Leg Muscle Faster Than Squats After 65

Keep your legs strong and resilient as you age with these simple chair workouts.

Building a strong lower body helps you conquer daily tasks more easily as you age. Movements like bending down to pick something up, reaching overhead, and even getting up off the floor all depend on strong, resilient legs. If you’re looking for productive workouts to do in the comfort of home, we spoke with an expert to learn five chair exercises that can help restore leg muscle more quickly than squats after 65.

“While squats are king, joint pain or balance issues can limit some people,” explains Steve Stonehouse, Vice President of Programming and Education at Body Fit Training (BFT). “We can often use exercises that provide continuous tension or isolate quads and hamstrings without the systemic fatigue of a full squat.”

Below, Stonehouse breaks down five productive chair exercises to add to your leg day.

Seated Leg Extension

Begin sitting tall with your back supported against the chair. Place your feet flat on the floor. Hold the sides of the chair for added stability. Straighten your left leg out in front of you until your knee is completely extended. For max quad engagement, keep your toes flexed toward your shin the entire time. Hold for 2 seconds at the top before lowering. Repeat on the other side, performing 3 sets of 10 to 12 reps.

Slow Sit-to-Stands

Begin seated at the front of a sturdy chair with your feet placed on the floor under your knees. Lean forward slightly. Try to stand up without using your knees, hands, or additional support. Use control to slowly sit back down. See how many sit-to-stands you’re able to complete in 30 seconds. Rest briefly before repeating. Perform 3 sets of 10 to 12 reps.

Seated “Hamstring Drags”

Begin sitting tall on a sturdy chair with one leg extended straight ahead of you and the other foot flat on the ground. Position the heel of the extended leg lightly on the ground. Engage your core and maintain a tall chest. As you press your heel into the floor, gradually “drag” it back toward the chair without moving it very much, creating resistance. Hold for a moment before releasing. Perform 3 sets of 10 to 12 reps.

Chair-Supported Split Squats

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Start by standing tall with one hand placed on the back of a sturdy chair for support. Step your left foot forward about 2 to 3 feet to assume a staggered stance. Bend both knees, lowering the bottom toward the ground. Press through your front heel to rise back up. Repeat on the other side. Perform 3 sets of 10 to 12 reps.

Isometric Chair Squeezes