7 Steakhouse Chains With the Best Cowboy-Size Tomahawk Steaks

A giant tomahawk steak, perfectly cooked and ready to eat, is one of the most delicious steaks you can get—but it’s not for the faint of heart. These gigantic long-bone options often start at around 34 oz, and are made to share at the table. So what makes a tomahawk so special? “While it’s rapidly gaining notoriety in the culinary world, it’s still not commonly found on most menus. Our Prime Tomahawk steak is a superior, highly marbled cut of beef that delivers on all fronts: flavor, presentation, tenderness, size, and value,” say the experts at Fleming’s. Intrigued? You should be. Here are seven steakhouse chains known for their cowboy-size, giant tomahawk steaks.

Morton’s The Steakhouse

​​Morton’s The Steakhouse has a huge 36 oz. Tomahawk Ribeye “for the table” on the menu. “36oz Tomahawk Ribeye at Morton’s (already 1/3 gone) Absolutely off the chart delicious!!” one happy diner posted on Facebook. “M has it down to a science,” another responded.

Del Frisco’s Double Eagle Steakhouse

Del Frisco’s Double Eagle Steakhouse has a 32 oz Prime Tomahawk on the menu. “32oz of prime steak. Ate every single bite. Sides included lobster mac, mashed potatoes, asparagus, and cream spinach,” one impressed Redditor said, sharing a picture of their meal.

Ruth’s Chris

The Tomahawk Ribeye at Ruth’s Chris is a thing of beauty. “A properly cooked and presented tomahawk is truly a sight to behold, and will have your mouth watering while delighting your taste buds,” the chain says. “Here at Ruth’s Chris, our signature 40-ounce cut makes it a perfect steak to share between two people – perhaps for a picturesque, romantic dinner for two, or during a special occasion like a birthday or Father’s Day.”

STK Steakhouse

STK Steakhouse has an impressive 34 oz Dry-Aged Tomahawk on the menu. "Wes went big with the Dry-Aged Tomahawk–an absolute showstopper," one diner described their party's meal. "Every single dish was exceptional, and the entire dinner was perfect from start to finish."

Fleming’s Steakhouse

Fleming’s Steakhouse calls its USDA Prime Tomahawk an absolute showstopper. “This dramatic long bone-in ribeye steak is prepared with precision,” the chain says. “We mean 1600° of fire, signature seasoning and steak butter that enhances the rich, intense flavor found in this high-quality USDA cut. Choose this if you prefer a blend of high marbling, tenderness, and smokiness from the bone.”

Fogo de Chão

Fogo de Chão‘s 36oz Dry-Aged Tomahawk Ancho (Ribeye) is dry-aged for 42 days and absolutely delicious. “Stand outs: Brazilian Empanadas, Garlic Shrimp. Crispy Parmesan Polenta Fries… the Dry-aged Tomahawk Ancho wow!” one diner raved.

Smith & Wollensky

Smith & Wollensky‘s Swinging Tomahawk Ribeye is absolutely nuts, in a good way—this 44 oz. black grade Wagyu steak is carved tableside, served with confit herbed potatoes, and as the chain helpfully says, it’s “great to share”. I don’t know who would try to eat a 44oz Tomahawk steak by themselves but, good advice either way. Also, it’s $250, so, yeah. Definitely one to share!