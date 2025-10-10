 Skip to content

7 Steakhouse Chains With the Best Cowboy-Size Tomahawk Steaks

These 7 steakhouse chains serve massive tomahawk steaks that are made to share.
A giant tomahawk steak, perfectly cooked and ready to eat, is one of the most delicious steaks you can get—but it’s not for the faint of heart. These gigantic long-bone options often start at around 34 oz, and are made to share at the table. So what makes a tomahawk so special? “While it’s rapidly gaining notoriety in the culinary world, it’s still not commonly found on most menus. Our Prime Tomahawk steak is a superior, highly marbled cut of beef that delivers on all fronts: flavor, presentation, tenderness, size, and value,” say the experts at Fleming’s. Intrigued? You should be. Here are seven steakhouse chains known for their cowboy-size, giant tomahawk steaks.

Morton’s The Steakhouse

Morton’s The Steakhouse

​​Morton’s The Steakhouse has a huge 36 oz. Tomahawk Ribeye “for the table” on the menu. “36oz Tomahawk Ribeye at Morton’s (already 1/3 gone) Absolutely off the chart delicious!!” one happy diner posted on Facebook. “M has it down to a science,” another responded.

Del Frisco’s Double Eagle Steakhouse

del frisco's tomahawk for two
Photo: Del Frisco's

Del Frisco’s Double Eagle Steakhouse has a 32 oz Prime Tomahawk on the menu. “32oz of prime steak. Ate every single bite. Sides included lobster mac, mashed potatoes, asparagus, and cream spinach,” one impressed Redditor said, sharing a picture of their meal.

Ruth’s Chris

Tomahawk ribeye at Ruth's Chris Steak House
Ruth's Chris Steak House/Facebook

The Tomahawk Ribeye at Ruth’s Chris is a thing of beauty. “A properly cooked and presented tomahawk is truly a sight to behold, and will have your mouth watering while delighting your taste buds,” the chain says. “Here at Ruth’s Chris, our signature 40-ounce cut makes it a perfect steak to share between two people – perhaps for a picturesque, romantic dinner for two, or during a special occasion like a birthday or Father’s Day.”

STK Steakhouse

STK / Facebook

STK Steakhouse has an impressive 34 oz Dry-Aged Tomahawk on the menu. “Wes went big with the Dry-Aged Tomahawk–an absolute showstopper,” one diner described their party’s meal. “Every single dish was exceptional, and the entire dinner was perfect from start to finish.”

Fleming’s Steakhouse

Fleming's Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar/Facebook

Fleming’s Steakhouse calls its USDA Prime Tomahawk an absolute showstopper. “This dramatic long bone-in ribeye steak is prepared with precision,” the chain says. “We mean 1600° of fire, signature seasoning and steak butter that enhances the rich, intense flavor found in this high-quality USDA cut. Choose this if you prefer a blend of high marbling, tenderness, and smokiness from the bone.”

Fogo de Chão

Fogo de Chão/Instagram

Fogo de Chão‘s 36oz Dry-Aged Tomahawk Ancho (Ribeye) is dry-aged for 42 days and absolutely delicious. “Stand outs: Brazilian Empanadas, Garlic Shrimp. Crispy Parmesan Polenta Fries… the Dry-aged Tomahawk Ancho wow!” one diner raved.

Smith & Wollensky

Smith & Wollensky Dry-Aged Tomahawk
Smith & Wollensky

Smith & Wollensky‘s Swinging Tomahawk Ribeye is absolutely nuts, in a good way—this 44 oz. black grade Wagyu steak is carved tableside, served with confit herbed potatoes, and as the chain helpfully says, it’s “great to share”. I don’t know who would try to eat a 44oz Tomahawk steak by themselves but, good advice either way. Also, it’s $250, so, yeah. Definitely one to share!

