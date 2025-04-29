7 Steakhouse Chains Where the Desserts Steal the Show

Steakhouse desserts tend to be decadent, delicious, special occasion treats. Pies, cheesecakes, ice cream, and more are always on the menu at chains like Texas Roadhouse and Outback Steakhouse, but which restaurants have the absolute best desserts? These desserts are so special, guests visit for the indulgence alone. If the idea of finishing a meal without having something sweet is outrageous, we've got you covered. Here are seven steakhouse chains where the desserts steal the show.

Texas Roadhouse Brownie

Texas Roadhouse has a "Big Ol' Brownie" on the menu—a decadent chocolate brownie topped with vanilla ice cream and hot chocolate sauce. Fans can't get enough of this (admittedly very high calorie) menu item. "Now I want Texas Roadhouse specifically for the brownie," one Redditor said.

Longhorn Steakhouse Molten Lava Cake

The Molten Lava Cake at Longhorn Steakhouse is made with dark chocolate cake with a warm, molten fudge center. Served with vanilla bean ice cream and finished with chocolate and caramel sauce, this dessert is another fan-favorite. "The outside crust was outstanding, flavor masterful and the volcano was dormant on dissection. It was a moist volcano lacking remarkable lava flow. Longhorns wins and also comes with ice cream so it's a huge win," one Redditor said.

Outback Steakhouse Carrot Cake

The Triple Layer Carrot Cake at Outback Steakhouse is ridiculously good, customers say. "I know it's a steakhouse chain, but I had probably the best slice of Carrot Cake I've ever had on my birthday this year at the Outback Steakhouse location on 132nd just north of West Center Rd. It was huge and fabulously delicious," one Omaha-based Redditor said.

Ruth's Chris Steakhouse Chocolate Sin Cake

The Chocolate Sin Cake at Ruth's Chris Steakhouse is made with flourless cake, ganache, and raspberry sauce, and in true Ruth's Chris style it both looks and tastes amazing. "A rich dessert at a top-tier spot," one Redditor said. "Now I'm craving this!" another agreed.

Capital Grille Flourless Chocolate Espresso Cake

Customers love Capital Grille's Flourless Chocolate Espresso Cake so much they try to recreate it at home. "I have been trying to avoid desserts but can't stop eating Flourless Chocolate Espresso Cake once I had one bite. The Capital Grille Cheesecake is also excellent," one reviewer said.

Morton's Legendary Hot Chocolate Cake

Morton's Legendary Hot Chocolate Cake is another lava cake customers obsess over. "So I like Morton's Steakhouse. Their steaks are great but I really LOVE their Molten Lava Cake dessert. I just LOVE lava cake and Morton's especially has a fantastic one," one Redditor said.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Fogo de Chão Papaya Cream

Customers rave about Fogo de Chão's Papaya Cream dessert. "By far our most popular dessert in Brazil, fresh papaya is blended with vanilla ice cream, and topped with crème de cassis and canella pastry crisp," the restaurant says. "The homemade Papaya ice cream is mouth watering," one Redditor said. "Not only is Papaya a digestive enzyme for all that meat you just ate. But the liquor they pour over the top of it goes perfectly with the taste of it. It's as if they were made for each other. I always ask for extra liquor."