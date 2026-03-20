I Tried 7 Store-Bought Hot Dogs & the Best Was a Crowdpleaser

We ranked seven popular store-bought hot dogs to find the best for summer.

With summer coming up, hot dogs are everywhere! BBQs, pool parties, and tailgates. They may not be the healthiest food out there, but they’re undeniably a summertime staple. For this taste test, I tried 7 different store bought hot dog brands to see which ones are actually worth putting on the grill. To keep things fair, I tasted them plain without toppings, focusing only on flavor, texture, and snap. Even the lowest-ranked options were still good with many of these brands mentioned having loyal followings, but some definitely stood out more than others.

Calories: 90 per link

Made from chicken and pork, Bar S recommends boiling, grilling, or microwaving their Bar S Classic Jumbo Franks. At first glance they look tasty, but it’s hard to know without trying, so let’s get into it.

None of the hot dogs on the list were particularly bad, just some were better than others. Unfortunately, Bar S landed in last place mainly because of their flavor profile. They’re much saltier than the others and the flavor isn’t as complex. They’re alright for larger cookouts and parties, but overall lacking flavor in my opinion.

Calories: 170 per frank

Kayem recommends grilling, microwaving, or cooking their franks on the stovetop. Their hot dogs are made from beef and pork and are made without the use of fillers or artificial flavors.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

The Kayem franks have a more mild, natural flavor, which is slightly unusual for a hot dog. It has a subtle taste and a decent snap. These are a solid option when it comes to hot dogs, but compared to the other brands, the flavor felt a little dull. They’re ok, but others deliver more.

Calories: 170 per frank

Ball Park recommends boiling, grilling, or microwaving their all beef franks. The bun size is noticeably longer, covering more ground than the entire hotdog bun. Essential when it comes to hot dogs, nobody wants a bare bun bit with a little mustard.

These Ball Park franks definitely have a strong flavor, almost like a slim jim in the best way, but juicy. They have a great snap, which is when I look for when I bite into a fresh hot dog right off the grill. All in all, these are flavorful, but still not my favorite compared to other brands.

Calories: 170 per frank

Sahlen’s is a Buffalo, New York legend that has been around since 1869. Their originals are great, too, but I’m trying the all-beef hot dogs that Sahlen’s recommends pan frying, broiling, or grilling.

Buffalo is known for great food (like their wings, of course), and Sahlen’s hot dogs definitely live up to that reputation. They’re flavorful, well-seasoned, balanced hot dogs and taste high quality. Although they still come in fourth, none of these brands moving forward are bad and it was a close call between all of them.

Calories: 160 per frank

Nathan’s has been making hot dogs since 1916 and is one of the most iconic names in the industry. They’re thick with a noticeably juicy interior. Let’s hope the flavor lives up to the first impressions.

The texture and flavor are exactly what many people expect when they think of a traditional hot dog. Nathan’s Famous Angus Beef Franks delivers that truly classic New York style hotdog with a good flavor and texture profile. A little sauerkraut and mustard and you have yourself the New York staple.

Calories: 160 per frank

Ball Park recommends grilling, microwaving, or boiling their Angus beef franks for the best texture. They look visibly juicy and plump, but slightly shorter than the other hotdogs, which could be an issue when covering the surface area of the bun.

After trying the Ball Park Angus Beef Franks, I can confirm that they are as juicy as they looked when breaking into them. They have a really strong, bold beef flavor. They’re slightly shorter and stubbier than other hot dogs, which may leave a little extra bun, but the flavor more than makes up for it.

Calories: 120 per hot dog

The White Eagle Skinless Franks is another New York brand from Schenectady in Upstate that has become a longtime favorite in my household. The beef and pork hot dogs have a great flavor, and we’re fans of the skinless and the ones with skin.

We normally buy the franks with a casing, which adds even more snap, but the skinless hot dogs still deliver impressive texture and flavor. These hot dogs consistently cook well and are always a crowd-pleaser when we serve them fresh off the grill.