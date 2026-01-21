6 Store-Bought Salad Dressings Chefs Say They Avoid

Chefs share which popular salad dressings they skip and what makes these bottles fall short.

Salad dressing is a must-have. It’s a shortcut for enhancing the flavor of everything from meat to pasta to vegetables to wraps. While it’s not that difficult to make one at home, nothing beats the convenience of a store-bought dressing. But not all salad dressings are chef-approved. There are a few that culinary pros say to avoid. Here’s why.

Kraft Thousand Island Dressing

Kraft Thousand Island Dressing is a staple for many households, but it’s not the healthiest, according to Alina Z, a chef for 15 years who specializes in healthy eating anywhere. “Soybean oil is the number one ingredient,” she says. “Seed oils have been shown to be inflammatory and inflammation is a cause of many health challenges. For example, illnesses that end with “itis” indicate they are inflammations.”

Ken’s Steakhouse Blue Cheese Dressing

Ken’s Steakhouse Blue Cheese Dressing also lists soybeans as the first ingredient, and Chef Alina Z says it’s best to avoid it. “Both Kraft Thousand Island and Ken’s Steakhouse Blue Cheese dressings have added sugar,” she explained. “I avoid sugar in dressings because it cancels out the stabilizing effect of fiber from vegetables and triggers insulin spikes.” She instead buys Primal Kitchen dressings.

Newman’s Own Southwest Dressing

Newman’s Own Southwest Dressing is not only delicious, but all profits go to children’s charities. However, Corrie Duffy, chef and food blogger at Corrie Cooks, says the flavor falls a “little flat”. “It misses the smoky taste you get from toasting chilies or using fresh chipotle,” he explains. “The deep, layered flavors from charred corn, lime, and chopped cilantro are hard to find in a bottled dressing.”6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Wish-Bone Italian Dressing

Wish-Bone Italian Dressing is a common pantry item, but it’s not the same, says Chef Corrie.” It has a lot of soybean oil, which again isn’t healthy and the brand switched up the recipe. It doesn’t have the same zesty flavor as before,” he explains. “I suggest instead mixing olive oil, garlic, basil, and a little vinegar at home to give you a dressing that tastes both simple and genuine.”

Brianna’s Homestyle Classic Buttermilk Ranch Dressing

Brianna’s Homestyle Classic Buttermilk Ranch Dressing ranks high among shoppers, but a bottle will cost you nearly $10.00. Chef Corrie says it’s easy and cheaper to make yourself . “Making ranch at home with real buttermilk and freshly chopped dill and chives gives it a brighter, more unique taste. Plus, it’s not as expensive and it tastes fresher.”

Hidden Valley Ranch Dressing

Hidden Valley Ranch Dressing is a well-known brand, but according to Chef Corrie, “many cooks skip it when they want a homemade taste.” He explains, “Its flavor comes mostly from preservatives and a long list of additives, which can make it taste less connected to the food. Making ranch with yogurt or buttermilk, garlic, and fresh herbs gives salads a fresher, more wholesome flavor.”