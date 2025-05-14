8 Store-Brand Products Shoppers Swear By This Month

With the cost of groceries soaring and the high cost of living eating away at American's savings, cutting back where you can helps and buying store-brand items makes a difference. Stocking up on generic brands before had a stigma for poor quality and while that might be true in some cases, oftentimes you can score great deals on everyday products that are top notch.

While store-brand products often get overlooked in favor of familiar name brands, but savvy Redditors have spoken—and some generic versions don't just match the big brands, they actually beat them. Eat This, Not That sifted through countless reviews to find the best budget-friendly swaps shoppers swear by. From pantry staples to household essentials, here are eight store-brand items that might just deserve a permanent spot on your shopping list.

Member's Mark The Better Nut Bar, Dark Chocolate and Sea Salt

Member's Mark The Better Nut Bar, Dark Chocolate and Sea Salt is the perfect sweet and savory treat that rivals name brands. A box of 24 is $13.98 and is rated 4.8 with almost 5,100 reviews.

A recent customer named Susan wrote, "I like The Better Nut Bar better than Kind bars. Better flavor and better value."

Another shopper with the username Aesop also loves the taste and great value. "This is without a doubt, one of the best low sugar protein bars I've ever tasted. add in the low cost and it is an outstanding value."

H-E-B Cheese Balls

Cheese balls are a light and airy snack that satisfies a craving, but you don't need to go with an expensive name brand. According to shoppers, H-E-B Cheese Balls are the "best."

In a Reddit thread about H-E-B store brand products, the cheese balls are a hot topic.

MonkeysInShortPants, wrote, "These cheese balls are my weakness."

TxRose2019 agreed and shared, "Those are the best cheese balls in the entire world."

Great Value Cantina Style Tortilla Chips

Chips will forever be a popular snack, but they can be pricey. But Walmart's Great Value Cantina Style Tortilla Chips are a great value and delicious, according to shoppers in the Reddit r/Fruga thread.

Estilady wrote, "I love Great Value Cantina Style Tortilla Chips. They are light and crispy (too salty) and $2.24 for large bag. Before pandemic they were .88 cents a bag but I like them better than any name brand tortilla chips."

Another shopper confirmed Great Value brand is a winner and shared, "Same! I go to Walmart exclusively for dog food (only place his brand is sold), contact solution (I can only use the Great Value brand for some reason) and tortilla chips."

Kirkland Signature Natural Shredded Cheddar Jack Cheese

Cheese makes everything better. Whether you're making enchiladas, pizza, nachos, tacos or want to add a bold flavor to a salad, cheese is a must-have for many. But the kind of cheese can make or break a dish.

For budget conscious shoppers, Costco's Kirkland Signature Cheddar Jack Cheese, Shredded is their go-to over name brands like Kraft. It's rated 4.9 on influenster from customers who share why they prefer the cheese.

Michael H wrote, "This cheese from Kirkland signature is one of the nicest iv had it's so nice in taste and texture not to stringy or tough it just melts in the mouth really nice flavours and tastes great."

Another happy customer shared, "Kirkland signature natural shredded cheddar jack cheese comes in a large two bag pack. So much cheese I freeze one and use the other. This cheese is a combination of two different kinds, great for tacos, quesadillas or anything else you need cheese for."

Generic Brand at Sally's Beauty Supply

Hair care is expensive! Shelves are lined with pricey products that promote everything from shiny hair to repairing damage, but you'll likely put a major dent in your wallet by shopping name brands. That said, you can save serious money at Sally's Beauty Supply by shopping their brand called Generic.

In the Reddit r/Fruga thread, CapuletVsMontague shared, "At Sally's Beauty Supply there is a brand called Generic and they make a knock off Paul Mitchell shampoo and conditioner. It's wayyyy cheaper and just as nice! I like it better!"

In a different Reddit thread, user crabgal raved about Generic and wrote, "Y'ALL. My hair is shinier, more moisturized, feels thicker, and is even getting its natural texture back. It's air drying into waves that I used to struggle to get with a bunch of product. I have the volume and body that I've been struggling to get for months, and my hair is noticeably thicker."

Great Value Frozen Pizzas

Another win for Walmart's Brand Great Value is their frozen pizzas. Shoppers love them for the price and variety.

In the Reddit r/Fruga thread, upsycho wrote, "walmart frozen pizza's are good for $4.44 and $4.97 w/ some interesting combos more so than DiGiorno or Freschetta (which was my favorite for years) which got up to $7-$8 last year, think they drop the prices down since but i still like walmart brand for the wide variety of flavors."

In a separate thread, another user, BigSexy17, confirmed how amazing Great Value pizzas are.

"Honestly these pizzas can be better than the chain places and it's half the price."

Member's Mark Disinfecting Wipes

Disinfecting wipes are a handy and quick way to clean up, but you don't need to go broke buying name brand ones. Customers love Sam's Club Member's Mark Disinfecting Wipes and they cost a lot less. The product currently has a 4.8 rating with almost 3,900 reviews with consumers commenting about the quality and value.

Kshack wrote, "Love these wipes. Great price & just as good as name brands. I've been using these since Covid."

While another user, cat food lover, shared, "It cleans what needs to be cleaned cheaper than Clorox."

Kroger Peanut Butter

There's no shortage of options when it comes to peanut butter, but a store-brand one people love is Kroger. It's creamy, has a good texture and is affordable, per shopper reviews.

In a Reddit thread about the best peanut butter, Reddit users were quick to share how much they love Kroger.

Ok_Watercress_7801 wrote, "Natural, unsweetened, chunky/crunchy Kroger brand. Why? Cheap: ($1.99 for 15 ounces)"

Another user agreed and shared, "Yeah Kroger peanut butter is amazing. I also love their private selection dark peanut butter.

In a different Reddit thread, a user JayWahlz stated, "Kroger peanut butter is better than any name brand IMO," while shopper confirmed that and wrote, "I think Kroger brand is about as solid a store brand that's out there."