If You Can Master These 4 Movements After 50, Your Body Is Stronger Than Most 40-Year-Olds

An expert shares moves—and benchmarks—that signal top-notch strength after 50.

“Challenge” and “motivation” are two words that most fitness enthusiasts can’t get enough of. The one goal that so many of them strive for? To become as strong as possible. Strength is power and independence as you age—it’s the key to living an active life. If you’re ready to determine just how strong you are, we have just the test for you. We spoke with Dr. Mikel Daniels, board-certified podiatrist with WeTreatFeet Podiatry, who shares four exercises to do after 50. If you can master them, you’ll know that your body is stronger than most 40-year olds.

“Here’s something I tell all my patients: We are all getting older one day at a time and strength at 50 doesn’t look the same as strength at 40,” Dr. Daniels says. “I am always amazed today at how many people in their 50s have the body of someone 10 to 15 years older than they actually are (think diabetes, obesity, arthritis).”

What Real Strength Looks Like After 50

Here’s what real strength looks like after 50:

Functional power—the ability to produce force quickly

Muscular endurance

Proceeding at an activity level

“Most people have shown a decline in one or more, and they are not mutually exclusive,” Dr. Daniels stresses. “Strength naturally declines after your 30s. But the rate of that decline accelerates sharply around 50. Medically or physiologically, you lose about 10 to 15% of your muscle size and strength every single year after 50 if you’re inactive. It is use it or lose it. This process can happen quickly, sometimes overnight.”

4 Exercises That Prove You’re Strong After 50

According to Dr. Daniels, the below exercises “aren’t flashy.” He says, “They’re not Olympic lifts or CrossFit benchmarks. But they’re what actually matters for staying independent, and they’re what strong people over 50 can do well.”

Bodyweight Squats

Keep in mind that if you’re unable to squat below parallel—where your hip crease dips below the knee—while maintaining a tall chest and planted heels, you don’t have solid lower-body strength.

“This exercise tests your quadriceps, glutes, hamstrings, ankles, and core all at once. It’s functional because you do a squat motion every time you sit down or stand up,” Dr. Daniels explains. “For someone over 50 who’s training consistently, I’d say you should be able to hit 10 to 15 solid reps with good form. If you can’t, that’s your immediate priority.”

Stand tall, feet shoulder-width apart. Extend your arms before you, place your hands on your hips, or hold a dumbbell in each hand at your sides. Bend at the knees and hips to lower into a squat. Descend until your thighs are parallel to the floor. Press through your heels to return to standing. Perform 3 sets of 10 reps for “basic competency” or 15 reps for “solid strength.” Rest for 60 to 90 seconds between sets.

Pushups

“Full push-ups, chest to the floor, body in a straight line from head to heels—not modified, not on your knees—the real version,” Dr. Daniels says. “These measure upper-body pushing strength, core stability, and shoulder health all at once. Research on pushup standards shows that men at age 50 should be doing somewhere around 33 reps for intermediate fitness level. That’s a lot, most of us can’t do it, so let me be realistic: 8 to 12 solid reps are a solid benchmark for someone over 50. If you can hit 15, you’re above average.”6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Start in a high plank with your hands under your shoulders and your body straight from head to heels. Activate your core. Bend your elbows to lower your chest toward the floor. Maintain a long, straight body as you lower. Press back up, straightening your arms. Perform 3 sets of 8 to 15 reps.

Single-Leg Balance Hold

“If you can hold this pose for 30 seconds or longer on each side, your balance is genuinely better than most 30-year-olds. That’s not an exaggeration,” Dr. Daniels tells us. “The reason this matters is that people who couldn’t hold a single-leg stance for 15 seconds at age 50 were three times more likely to suffer recurring falls by age 68. Falls as we age can be deadly. It is important to understand that your balance is a longevity marker.”

Balance on one leg, barefoot, on a flat, solid surface without using additional support. Keep your gaze forward and your arms crossed. The lifted leg should not touch your grounded leg. The time begins once your leg comes off the floor and stops when your foot touches the ground. Hold for 30+ seconds on each side. (Less than 10 seconds = at risk; 10 to 19 seconds = your balance needs work; 20 to 29 seconds = strong; 30+ seconds = excellent.)

30-Second Sit-to-Stand Test

“This test determines the lower-body power, which is arguably the most important thing we lose as we age. It’s predictive of independence, fall risk, and ability to function in daily life. Most people over 50 haven’t practiced this movement pattern in years, so they’re weak at it even if they feel generally fit,” Dr. Daniels says. “The benchmark: Women over 50 should be able to do at least 15 reps in 30 seconds; men at least 17 .. This is probably the single best predictor of whether you’ll stay mobile or end up needing help getting out of a chair in your 70s.”