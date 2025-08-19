If You Can Do These 4 Moves After 40, You’re Stronger Than 80% of Your Peers

Strength after 40 tells a bigger story than numbers on a barbell. It reflects how well your body can move, stabilize, and perform in ways that support your everyday life. This is where functional movements become a practical benchmark.

Many adults lose muscle mass, balance, and mobility as the years pass, which makes specific movements feel out of reach. The truth is, if you can still perform these exercises at a high level, you’re maintaining qualities that most of your peers no longer have. These movements challenge your strength, stability, and endurance in a way that translates to life outside the gym.

Think of these four exercises as your personal fitness check-in. They don’t require specialized equipment or advanced training plans, but they reveal a lot about where you stand physically. If you can complete them, you are in rare company.

Here are the four moves that put you ahead of 80 percent of people your age, along with the performance benchmarks to aim for and tips to master them.

4 Moves That Prove You’re Stronger Than Most After 40

Move #1: Pull-Ups (Strict Form)

Performance Benchmark: 5 to 8 strict pull-ups with full range of motion

Pull-ups are one of the ultimate tests of upper-body strength. They challenge your back, shoulders, and arms while also engaging your core for stability. For adults over 40, maintaining the ability to pull your bodyweight over a bar means you are preserving lean muscle, grip strength, and joint integrity in ways most people your age cannot match.

Muscles Trained: Lats, biceps, forearms, core

How to Do It:

Grab a pull-up bar with your palms facing away, slightly wider than shoulder-width. Hang with straight arms, engaging your shoulders and core. Pull your chest toward the bar, leading with your elbows. Pause briefly at the top before lowering under control. Return to a full hang without swinging.

Recommended Sets and Reps: Knock out 3 to 4 sets of 3 to 8 reps. Rest for 90 seconds between each set.

Best Variations: Assisted pull-ups with bands, chin-ups (palms facing you), negative pull-ups

Form Tip: Keep your core tight and avoid kicking or using momentum to get over the bar.

Move #2: Bulgarian Split Squat (Bodyweight Only)

Performance Benchmark: 12 to 15 reps per leg at full depth without losing balance

This single-leg squat variation is a powerhouse for lower-body strength, balance, and hip mobility. As you age, single-leg stability becomes a key predictor of injury risk and functional independence. Mastering this movement shows you have maintained leg strength, joint control, and the ability to move athletically.

Muscles Trained: Quads, glutes, hamstrings, core

How to Do It:

Stand a few feet in front of a bench or step and place one foot on the bench or step behind you. Keep your chest tall and core braced. Lower your back knee toward the floor by bending your front leg. Stop when your front thigh is parallel to the ground. Press through your front heel to return to standing.

Recommended Sets and Reps: Perform 3 to 4 sets of 10 to 15 reps per leg. Rest for 60 to 90 seconds between each set.

Best Variations: Weighted split squats, front-foot elevated split squats, TRX-assisted split squats

Form Tip: Keep your front knee stacked over your toes and avoid leaning too far forward.

Move #3: Plank to Push-Up (Plank Get-Up)

Performance Benchmark: 60 seconds of continuous controlled reps

This hybrid movement blends core stability with upper-body pressing strength, making it more functional than a static plank and more challenging than a standard push-up. It tests your endurance, shoulder strength, and ability to control your body under fatigue, which is crucial for maintaining resilience in everyday tasks.

Muscles Trained: Core, shoulders, triceps, chest.

How to Do It:

Start in a forearm plank position with your body in a straight line. Press one hand into the floor and extend your arm. Follow with the other hand to reach a high plank. Lower back down to your forearms, one arm at a time. Alternate your lead arm each rep.

Recommended Sets and Reps: Perform 3 sets of 30 to 60 seconds of continuous work. Rest for 45 to 60 seconds between each set.

Best Variations: Weighted plank get-ups, elevated plank get-ups, slow-tempo get-ups

Form Tip: Keep your hips level throughout the movement and avoid twisting.

Move #4: Farmer’s Carry (Bodyweight Load)

Performance Benchmark: Carry your total bodyweight (split between two implements) for 40 to 50 yards without stopping

Loaded carries are an unmatched test of grip strength, shoulder stability, and total-body endurance. They mimic real-world tasks while improving posture and core control. Being able to carry your bodyweight shows you have maintained impressive strength, endurance, and resilience.

Muscles Trained: Grip, forearms, shoulders, traps, core, glutes

How to Do It:

Stand tall, holding two heavy dumbbells or kettlebells at your sides. Brace your core and pull your shoulders back. Walk forward with controlled steps, maintaining an upright posture. Keep your grip firm and avoid letting the weights sway. Continue for the set distance, then lower the weights safely.

Recommended Sets and Reps: Perform 3 to 4 carries for 40 to 50 yards. Rest for 90 seconds between each set.

Best Variations: Single-arm carries, front rack carries, trap-bar carries

Form Tip: Walk slowly and focus on maintaining tension through your core and upper back.

How to Get Better at These Moves

Building up to these performance benchmarks takes time and progression. These strategies can help you get there faster:

For Pull-Ups: Use resistance bands or a pull-up assist machine to build strength through the full range of motion. Add negatives by jumping to the top and lowering slowly.

Use resistance bands or a pull-up assist machine to build strength through the full range of motion. Add negatives by jumping to the top and lowering slowly. For Bulgarian Split Squats: Hold onto a support for balance at first, then add load as you get stronger.

Hold onto a support for balance at first, then add load as you get stronger. For Plank to Push-Ups: Start with shorter time intervals, focusing on perfect form, before extending your sets.

Start with shorter time intervals, focusing on perfect form, before extending your sets. For Farmer’s Carries: Begin with lighter weights and shorter distances, increasing load or distance weekly.

Begin with lighter weights and shorter distances, increasing load or distance weekly. Train Consistently: Aim to practice these movements two to three times each week to see measurable progress.

