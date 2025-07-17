5 Strength Tests Every Man Over 45 Should Be Able to Ace

Strength benchmarks are essential for men over 45. As you age, your muscles begin to shrink—also known as atrophy—and your joints stiffen, says Steve Stonehouse, NASM CPT and VP of Education for Body Fit Training. It’s imperative you preserve a certain level of fitness and strength in order to age gracefully, remain mobile, and continue to lead an independent lifestyle. In honor of that, we’ve rounded up several strength tests every man over 45 should be able to ace.

“These strength exercises provide a good baseline so you can maintain your ability to get down and up on your own (think sitting in a chair and standing back up, getting up from the floor) as you age; to lift and carry objects (think carrying grocery bags, picking up and keeping up with your children/grandchildren); and to prevent injuries during physical activity,” Steve explains.

Furthermore, according to Dale Santiago, Rumble boxing trainer and national talent manager, “These tests can give insight into functional strength as well as muscle imbalances, and furthermore, injury risk. Corrective exercises can be used to address these issues.”

Now, it’s time to test yourself!

Bodyweight Squats

“This exercise challenges lower-body strength and mobility at the hip, knee, and ankle joints,” Steve explains.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Stand tall with your feet planted shoulder-width apart. Bend at the knees and hips as you lower into a squat. Descend until your thighs are parallel to the floor. Begin with 10 full range, slow and controlled squats to put your lower-body strength to the test.

Pushups

“Pushups challenge upper-body strength, including the chest, shoulders, and core,” Steve tells us.

Begin in a high plank position with your hands under your shoulders and your body straight. Bend your elbows and lower your chest toward the floor. Maintain a long, straight body as you lower. Press back up, straightening your arms. Begin with 10 reps.

Planks

“This isometric exercise challenges the full body, especially the core,” Steve points out.

Begin on all fours. Step your feet back so your body forms a straight line. Place your hands below your shoulders or lower to your forearms. Maintain a tight core. Begin with a 30-second plank hold to test your posture and core strength.

Farmer’s Carry

“The farmer’s carry is a great way to test one’s ability to carry objects for extended periods of time, functional exercise,” Steve notes.

Hold a heavy dumbbell in each hand at your sides. Start walking forward, then backward. Your torso should be kept still while walking. Do not move your trunk as you brace your core. Begin with a 30-second carry, aiming to hold 25-pound dumbbells.

Dead Hang

The dead hang is an excellent way to test your grip strength.

“Grip strength is a strong predictor of longevity and overall muscle function,” Dale explains. “Weak grip may signal overall strength loss or neural decline.”