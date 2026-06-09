5 Wall Exercises That Strengthen Inner Thighs Faster Than Gym Machines After 60

Firm and strengthen your inner thighs with a few simple tools.

Strong adductors, otherwise known as your inner thigh muscles, are essential. They help keep your hips, pelvis, and knees stable, which becomes increasingly essential as you age. After all, this part of your body keeps you balanced and helps to avoid falls. If you don’t think you’re doing enough of a workout to improve this part of your body, we’re here to get you started with five wall exercises that will strengthen your inner thighs even faster than gym machines after 60.

“A lot of people don’t think about their inner thighs until balance starts becoming a challenge, but they’re actually really important. These muscles help keep your hips, knees, and pelvis aligned when you walk, climb stairs, get up from a chair, or stand on one leg. I see people focus a lot on glutes and quads, but the inner thighs often get overlooked. When they’re weak, other muscles tend to pick up the slack, which can affect balance, stability, and overall movement,” explains Hannah Lawrence, Pilates Instructor and Studio Manager at Sundrop Pilates in Denver, CO.

Wall-supported workouts engage your muscles differently than traditional adductor machines. Lawrence says that this gym machine takes away a lot of crucial stability work.

“You’re sitting down and moving through one specific motion, which has its place, but that’s not how we move through everyday life,” she tells us. “Wall-supported exercises give you enough support to feel secure while still challenging your core, posture, and stabilizing muscles. You’re not just strengthening the inner thighs, you’re teaching the body how to work together.”

Below, Lawrence shares five wall exercises that help strengthen the inner thighs.

Wall Sit With Ball Squeeze

“This is one of those exercises that looks simple but starts burning pretty quickly. It strengthens the inner thighs while also building endurance through the legs,” Lawrence explains.

Stand tall with your back pressed against a wall. Slowly slide down the wall until your knees are bent at a 90-degree angle, as if you’re sitting in a chair. Place a Pilates ball or rolled towel between your knees. Hold your wall sit while gently squeezing the ball or towel.

Standing Wall Ball Squeeze

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“This is a great option for someone who wants to strengthen the inner thighs without putting extra stress on the joints,” Lawrence tells us.

Begin standing tall with your back pressed against a wall. Place a Pilates ball between your thighs. Perform small pulses or squeezes while maintaining a tall posture.

“I use variations of this all the time in Pilates because it does a great job of isolating the inner thigh without letting other muscles take over. The wall helps keep your hips aligned so you can really feel the right muscles working,” Lawrence points out.

Start by lying on your side next to a wall with your body forming a straight line. Press your top foot lightly into the wall at about hip level Extend your bottom leg straight along the mat. Place your top hand on the mat for support. Brace your core and lift your bottom leg up toward the ceiling, squeezing through your inner thigh. Hold at the top for a moment before lowering. Repeat on the other side.

Wall-Supported Standing Adductor Squeeze

“This one works the inner thighs while also challenging balance and body awareness,” Lawrence tells us.

Begin standing tall. Place your hands on the wall for light support and a small ball between your ankles or knees. Squeeze the ball while maintaining a tall posture. Use control to release.

Wall Bridge With Ball Squeeze

“I like this exercise because it works the inner thighs, glutes, and hamstrings at the same time. It’s especially great for anyone who isn’t comfortable doing a lot of standing exercises but still wants to build lower-body strength,” Lawrence says.