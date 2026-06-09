5 Daily Exercises That Firm Muffin Top Faster Than Crunches After 60

Muffin top after 60? A trainer says these five daily moves beat crunches for your waist.

A muffin top is far more than an expanding waistline that prevents your clothing from fitting well. It can be a sign of serious health concerns. This excess fat can indicate visceral fat, the dangerous kind of belly fat that accumulates deep in the abdominal area and wraps around your organs. It can lead to type-2 diabetes, stroke, heart disease, and even cancer.

What exactly does this mean? It’s time to put the right workout into place that will help you get a handle on this unhealthy situation. To get you started, we spoke with Jacob Siwicki, founder and head coach of Siwicki Fitness, NCSF and AFAA certified, former top 1% globally ranked Equinox group fitness instructor (2019), Dartmouth economics graduate and former Dartmouth football player, fitness expert on FOX 5 DC, ranked #1 personal trainer in D.C. in 2021, who put together five daily exercises that can help firm that muffin top faster than crunches after 60.

“A crunch trains the rectus abdominis, the six-pack muscle running straight down the front. It does almost nothing for the obliques or the transverse abdominis, and those are the muscles that actually shape the sides of the waist. After 60, you also do not want hundreds of reps of spinal flexion grinding the lumbar discs. The five [exercises below] train rotation, anti-rotation, and lateral flexion, which is what the waist is biomechanically built to do,” Siwicki tells us. “One more thing worth knowing: At this age, waistline change comes from the deep core plus a small daily caloric piece—not from chasing burn. If a member does these five most days for six weeks, they usually see the difference in how her jeans sit.”6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Standing Woodchops

“The diagonal pattern forces the obliques and the deep core to work together, which is what actually builds shape,” Siwicki tells us.

Stand tall with your feet shoulder-width apart, holding a dumbbell with both hands. Sweep the dumbbell diagonally up over your right shoulder, keeping your arms straight. Then, twist your torso, and carefully rotate your legs to bring the dumbbell down to your left. Bend at the knees while dropping your hips to bring the dumbbell toward the ground. Repeat by lifting the dumbbell back to the right and overhead. Complete 10 reps on each side.

Bird-Dog

“This exercise trains anti-rotation, which is the obliques’ real job in daily life,” Siwicki says.

Start on all fours. Extend your left arm and right leg. Hold for a moment before returning to the start position. Switch sides and continue to alternate. Perform 8 slow reps on each side.

Dead Bug

“This move hits the transverse abdominis with zero spinal flexion, which is important for protecting the lumbar discs at this age,” Siwicki explains.

Lie flat on your back with your arms extended toward the ceiling and knees lifted in a tabletop position. Press your back into the floor and engage your core. Lower one arm and the opposite leg, counting to 3 seconds. Return to the start position. Repeat on the other side and continue to alternate. Perform 8 reps on each side.

Pallof Press

“The core has to resist twisting, and that resistance pattern is exactly what re-trains the deep abdominal brace,” Siwicki points out.

Stand tall with your feet shoulder-width apart and your left side beside an anchored resistance band (which should be at about chest height). Hold the band in both hands, and push the band straight out from your sternum. Hold the band out for 2 seconds. Use control to bring it back to the start position. Perform 8 reps on each side.

Side Plank With Bottom Knee Down

“This is the single best move for the obliques. The whole side body has to fire just to hold the position,” Siwicki says.