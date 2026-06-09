If You Can Do This Many Knee Pushups After 50, Your Upper-Body Endurance Is Elite

Test your upper-body endurance by aiming for this trainer-approved benchmark.

Knee pushups are an incredibly productive exercise to do as you age for many reasons. This movement helps boost core, chest, and shoulder strength while protecting your joints, posture, and preserving muscle. Knee pushups also help avoid strain on your knees, placing the focus of the movement primarily on your upper body. The ability to do them well is quite telling of your upper-body strength. In fact, according to Gerard Washack, Owner at Fit in 42 La Quinta, who has 10,000+ hours of hands-on training with clients in their 40s, 50s, 60s, and 70s, if you’re able to do this many knee pushups after 50, your upper-body endurance is considered “elite.”

Why Knee Pushups Are a Solid Test of Upper-Body Endurance After 50

A classic pushup calls for core strength and lower-body tension simply to hold the plank position. This means many individuals fall short when performing pushups for reasons that are unrelated to their upper body.

“The knee pushup lets you actually measure the chest, shoulders, and triceps in isolation,” Washack says.

Which Muscles They Train

The main muscles worked during knee pushups include the chest (pectoralis major), front of the shoulders (anterior deltoids), and triceps (backs of the upper arms). Strengthening these muscles is crucial for daily life.

“Pushing a heavy door open uses the chest and triceps. Catching yourself if you trip and putting your hands out involves all three working together,” Washack says.

How To Do Knee Pushups

Begin on all fours on a mat, placing your hands just outside shoulder-width. Rest your knees on the ground so your body is straight from head to knees. Activate your core and keep your back flat. Bend your elbows to lower your chest toward the ground. Press back up.

The “Elite” Rep Range for Knee Pushups

For most adults in the 50+ age group, being able to perform 15 clean knee pushups consistently is “good,” while 25 is what Washack would consider “strong.” “Elite” status is completing 40 knee pushups or more without stopping—all while maintaining proper form.

Why Upper Body Endurance Fades With Age, Even in Active Adults

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As you age, you naturally lose muscle mass and strength without regular resistance training. This typically impacts the upper body in a greater capacity than the lower body. Your legs are constantly used throughout the day by simply standing and getting from point A to point B.

“The upper body doesn’t get used unless you specifically push, press, or carry something with effort. Even an active 60-year-old who walks every day might still be losing upper-body muscle steadily because walking doesn’t ask anything meaningful of the chest, shoulders, or triceps,” Washack says.