5 Strength-Training Exercises To Shrink Your 'Apron Belly'
If you like to stay on top of your health and fitness game, there are a few things you need to know. For instance, do you have a somewhat stubborn, saggy abdominal area? If you've lost weight or gone through pregnancy, it's quite possible you do. Listen up, because we spoke to an expert who came up with five top strength-training exercises you can do to get rid of your "apron belly." Yes, there's a name for it—and you can totally take steps to work on that area.
What Is an Apron Belly?
Let's learn exactly what an apron belly—also known as a "panniculus"—is. We spoke with Mike Bohl, MD, MPH, ALM, who describes this condition as an extra layer of fat that hangs over the waistline from the belly.
"The two main causes of developing an apron belly are pregnancy and weight gain," says Dr. Bohl. "Rapid weight loss can also cause a panniculus to form because the skin might not retract as quickly as the fat was lost, so the excess skin hangs down from the abdomen."
How Can Strength Training Help You Get Rid of an Apron Belly?
If you have an apron belly, your first thought may be, "Okay, I will exercise and lose weight in that area." Unfortunately, it's not possible to target weight loss in one specific area of your body—which is known as "spot reduction." Instead, weight loss occurs throughout your entire body, not just in one area. Hence, you can't zone in on exercises specifically addressing an apron belly, but you can lose body fat all over, including your belly.
"Exercises that cause you to burn more calories than you consume in a day will help you lose weight overall, which can eventually reduce an 'apron belly,'" Dr. Bohl points out. "In some cases, an apron belly may be able to go away completely on its own after the fat is lost and the skin is able to retract. However, in some cases, the excess skin doesn't retract, and a surgery called a panniculectomy can be done to remove it."
Since losing weight overall is essential to shrinking your apron belly, strength-training exercises that burn the most calories are the most efficient.
Dr. Bohl recommends, "This can generally be done by working out larger muscle groups or by working out several muscle groups [simultaneously]. Cardio exercise can also facilitate weight loss, and it's important to follow a diet as well so you [consume] fewer calories than you burn."
Creating a calorie deficit is key here, along with consistency. You can reach your goal before you know it!
These Are the Best Exercises To Get Rid of an Apron Belly:
Here are the strength-training exercises Dr. Bohl suggests adding to your routine. Doing them regularly will give many muscle groups a solid workout simultaneously and can help you get rid of your apron belly for good.
1. Pushups
This classic exercise targets the upper body but also requires you to contract muscles throughout your body.
- Begin in a high plank with your hands below your shoulders. Keep your feet hip-width distance apart.
- Bring your belly button inward and maintain a tight core.
- Lower your chest toward the ground so that it's almost touching.
- Push away from the floor with your hands flat until your arms are straight.
2. Pull-ups
Pull-ups also target the upper body, including many muscles in your back and your arms.
- Hold onto a pull-up bar.
- Pull yourself up until your chin goes slightly above the bar.
- With control, descend until both arms are totally straight.
3. Squats
Squats, in addition to lunges and deadlifts, work the large muscles in your legs and glutes.
- Place your feet a bit wider than hip-width distance apart.
- Hinge your hips back, keep your chest tall, and descend into a squat until your thighs are parallel to the floor.
- Push into your heels to rise back up to standing.
4. Deadlifts
There are various ways to perform deadlifts. You can work with a kettlebell, barbell, or set of dumbbells.
- Stand tall with a dumbbell in each hand, palms facing in.
- Keep your core tight and your spine neutral to establish some tension.
- Hinge your hips back, and bring the dumbbells down your legs toward the floor.
- Once you reach the bottom of the movement, press through your feet to return to standing.
5. Lunges
When it comes to lunges, you can do so many variations, from forward lunges to jumping lunges to reverse lunges to lateral lunges.
- If you're doing a forward lunge, bring one leg forward.
- Descend into a lunge, lowering your back leg toward the floor.
- Make sure to maintain solid form and posture throughout this exercise.
- Press through your heel to rise back up.
- Bring your back leg forward to complete a lunge on your other side.